Ravichandran Ashwin Identifies RCB Batter As Potential Target for CSK at IPL 2026 Auction

Recently, he smashed the joint-fastest century in CPL history, reaching the landmark in just 40 balls.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert might be a potential target for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Seifert, 30, has been in great form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, scoring 277 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 178.71. Recently, he smashed the joint-fastest century in CPL history, reaching the landmark in just 40 balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin Identifies RCB Batter As Potential Target for CSK

Ashwin noted on his YouTube channel that CSK has often preferred experienced overseas players at the top, and Seifert fits that mold. He highlighted Seifert’s experience, fielding ability, wicketkeeping skills, and strong record in T20 cricket, adding that if CSK does not go for him, another franchise is likely to.

“I get a small feeling whether CS would be tempted to go for lim Seifert. If you look at CSK’s history, they like to go with an experienced player in the opening slot,” Ashwin said on his youtube channel.

Tim Seifert could be a long-term wicketkeeping option for CSK after MS Dhoni. If the franchise releases Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, he may step in as an opener and strengthen the top order. With 282 T20 matches and 6,465 runs to his name, he fits well with CSK’s preference for experienced players.

Another factor in his favor is CSK’s history of trusting New Zealand players. The franchise has relied on the likes of Conway, Rachin, and earlier Daryl Mitchell, while Brendon McCullum was also a key figure in the past. With that trend, this could well be Tim Seifert’s time at CSK.

Overall, it has been an excellent year for the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter. As an opener in 2025, he has scored 1,047 runs in 31 innings at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 159.84, including one century and 4 fifties across T20 leagues and international T20Is.

ALSO READ:

Why RCB Cannot Retain Tim Seifert ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cannot retain Seifert ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He was only brought in as a temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell, who missed the playoffs due to international duty.

Under IPL rules, temporary replacements cannot be retained, meaning Seifert will return to the auction pool.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.