Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026? Delhi Capitals Retention in Doubt After Shock T20I Retirement

Mitchell Starc, one of Australia’s top T20 bowlers, has announced his retirement from international T20 cricket.

Mitchell Starc Retires from T20Is to Focus on Test and ODI Career

The Austrlian pacer’s decision comes with a clear focus on extending his Test career and preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup. But the bigger question is whether he will take part in IPL 2026.

Starc said stepping away from T20 internationals will help him stay fresh and allow him to concentrate on the formats he values most. The left arm pacer has often hinted that T20 cricket was never a top priority for him.

Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026?

For Mitchell Starc, the longest format has always been the top priority. Test cricket matters most to him, and he also wants to be fully prepared for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Stepping away from T20 internationals helps him stay fit for major Test series, future Ashes battles, and long ODI campaigns. It also allows younger bowlers to get ready for the next T20 World Cup. Because of this approach, he is unlikely to give much attention to franchise leagues, including the IPL, as managing his workload and staying fresh for Australia comes first.

Starc’s record with the IPL itself shows where his focus lies. Before 2024, the last time he played in the tournament was back in 2014 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In 2017, he withdrew before the season even began to manage his body.

In an interview few years back, Starc explained that balancing cricket with personal life is already tough, so he preferred to spend that time with family or on recovery. His idea was to use breaks to recharge his body and stay ready to perform for Australia.

He also said he had no regrets about missing out on T20 leagues. In his view, focusing on international cricket has made him a better Test bowler. While he admitted that the money from leagues is good, he stressed that his career has always been about representing Australia first, and that decision has only improved his overall game.

Delhi Capitals Retention In Doubt After Mitchell Starc’s Retirement

This puts Delhi Capitals in a tricky position. Starc made a grand return to the IPL in 2024 when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for INR 24.75 crore. He played a key role in their title winning season. One reason he chose to play that year was to stay in rhythm before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Otherwise, he often preferred to skip the IPL.

In IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals bought him for INR 11.75 crore. He played 11 matches, took 14 wickets, and had a fairly decent season. But with his T20I retirement, there is now uncertainty about his IPL future as well.

For Delhi, the situation is challenging because Starc is their most experienced fast bowler. If he decides not to play, the franchise may have to rethink its auction strategy and look for a quality overseas pacer to fill the gap. His decision could strongly affect the balance and planning of the team for the next season.

