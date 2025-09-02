News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Retention in Doubt After Shock T20I Retirement
indian-premier-league-ipl

Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026? Delhi Capitals Retention in Doubt After Shock T20I Retirement

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 2, 2025
3 min read

With his T20I retirement, there is now uncertainty about his IPL future as well.

Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Retention in Doubt After Shock T20I Retirement

Mitchell Starc, one of Australia’s top T20 bowlers, has announced his retirement from international T20 cricket.

Mitchell Starc Retires from T20Is to Focus on Test and ODI Career

The Austrlian pacer’s decision comes with a clear focus on extending his Test career and preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup. But the bigger question is whether he will take part in IPL 2026.

Starc said stepping away from T20 internationals will help him stay fresh and allow him to concentrate on the formats he values most. The left arm pacer has often hinted that T20 cricket was never a top priority for him.

Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026?

For Mitchell Starc, the longest format has always been the top priority. Test cricket matters most to him, and he also wants to be fully prepared for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Stepping away from T20 internationals helps him stay fit for major Test series, future Ashes battles, and long ODI campaigns. It also allows younger bowlers to get ready for the next T20 World Cup. Because of this approach, he is unlikely to give much attention to franchise leagues, including the IPL, as managing his workload and staying fresh for Australia comes first.

Starc’s record with the IPL itself shows where his focus lies. Before 2024, the last time he played in the tournament was back in 2014 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In 2017, he withdrew before the season even began to manage his body.

ALSO READ:

In an interview few years back, Starc explained that balancing cricket with personal life is already tough, so he preferred to spend that time with family or on recovery. His idea was to use breaks to recharge his body and stay ready to perform for Australia.

He also said he had no regrets about missing out on T20 leagues. In his view, focusing on international cricket has made him a better Test bowler. While he admitted that the money from leagues is good, he stressed that his career has always been about representing Australia first, and that decision has only improved his overall game.

Delhi Capitals Retention In Doubt After Mitchell Starc’s Retirement

This puts Delhi Capitals in a tricky position. Starc made a grand return to the IPL in 2024 when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for INR 24.75 crore. He played a key role in their title winning season. One reason he chose to play that year was to stay in rhythm before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Otherwise, he often preferred to skip the IPL.

In IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals bought him for INR 11.75 crore. He played 11 matches, took 14 wickets, and had a fairly decent season. But with his T20I retirement, there is now uncertainty about his IPL future as well.

For Delhi, the situation is challenging because Starc is their most experienced fast bowler. If he decides not to play, the franchise may have to rethink its auction strategy and look for a quality overseas pacer to fill the gap. His decision could strongly affect the balance and planning of the team for the next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Australia
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026
Mitchell Starc
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

Jitesh Sharma played a crucial role in helping RCB win their maiden IPL title.
8:47 pm
Vishnu PN
4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in DPL 2025

4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in DPL 2025

The list includes one player each from GT, LSG, RR, and SRH.
6:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Role Crisis at KKR, but Rinku Singh Remains Crucial for India in Asia Cup 2025.

Why Rinku Singh Remains Crucial for India in Asia Cup 2025

He has been inconsistent in the previous two IPL seasons.
7:37 am
Darpan Jain
Tim Seifert Goes From RCB Stop-Gap to Smashing Joint Fastest CPL Hundred in Remarkable T20 Revival in 2025

Tim Seifert Goes From RCB Stop-Gap to Smashing Joint Fastest CPL Hundred in Remarkable T20 Revival in 2025

He helped St Lucia Kings win by six wickets.
2:04 pm
Sagar Paul
rahul dravid rajasthan royals coach ipl 2025 ab de villier claim

AB de Villiers Identifies Two Reasons That Potentially Caused The Alleged Rift Between Rahul Dravid and Rajasthan Royals

The former India coach had re-joined the franchise just few months ago
August 31, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant IPL 2026 Auction Lucknow Super Giants LSG Ishan Kishan Jamie Smith Jonny Bairstow

Will Rishabh Pant Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction? LSG Could Target 3 Others to Replace India Wicket-Keeper

He is the most expensive player in IPL history.
August 31, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.