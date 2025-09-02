News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
mitchell starc retires t20i xavier bartlett spencer johnson ben dwarshuis nathan ellis
news

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20Is — 4 Pacers Set To Compete For His Spot For T20 World Cup

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
Last updated: September 2, 2025
4 min read
mitchell starc retires t20i xavier bartlett spencer johnson ben dwarshuis nathan ellis

Australia’s most prolific T20 fast bowler Mitchell Starc retires from T20I cricket, choosing to focus on extending his Test career and targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 35-year-old last played a T20I at the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean and bows out with 79 wickets, the most by an Australian quick in the format. Only Adam Zampa, with 130, has taken more. Starc was central to Australia’s breakthrough men’s T20 World Cup win in 2021, when his new-ball spells laid the platform for their title run.

Across his career, Starc has been unflinching in prioritising international cricket, even skipping the IPL at his peak before finally cashing in during the last two seasons. His decision to step away from T20Is mirrors a broader trend among Australia’s golden generation — David Warner’s retirement from all formats, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell from ODIs, and Pat Cummins’ limited one-day appearances.

For Starc, the focus is firmly on the long game. He recently became only the fifth Australian to take 400 Test wickets, doing so in his 100th Test, and has set his sights on another Ashes tour and the chance to become a three-time ODI World Cup winner in 2027. By then, he will be nearing 38.

Why Did Mitchell Starc Retired From T20Is?

Starc explained that stepping away from T20 internationals was the best way to stay fresh and prolong his career in the formats he values most. The left-arm quick has time and again dropped hints suggesting that T20 cricket was not his priority ever.

He emphasized that Test cricket has always been his top priority, while also keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Retiring from T20Is, he felt, would give him the best chance to remain fit and at his peak for major Test tours, future Ashes battles and the long-term ODI challenge, while also allowing Australia’s bowling group more time to prepare for the next T20 World Cup.

Who Replaces Mitchell Starc For T20 World Cup 2026?

Starc’s departure leaves a significant gap in Australia’s T20 bowling attack ahead of next year’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. With Cummins also battling a back injury, the selectors’ attention will turn to a cluster of quicks vying for spots.

Spencer Johnson 

Johnson offers the closest like-for-like option with his left-arm pace and hostility. He has 12 wickets in six T20Is since 2024 at a strike-rate of 9.5, including a five-for against India.

Ben Dwarshuis 

Dwarshuis brings another left-arm angle and has impressed in 2025, taking 13 wickets in seven games at 19.00, with a best of 4/36.

Nathan Ellis 

Nathan Ellis is the most experienced of the contenders in recent years and also the most potent to partner the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Since 2024 he has played 15 T20Is, taking 19 wickets at 20.52 while maintaining a tidy economy of 7.45.

Xavier Bartlett 

Bartlett is the youngest of the group and has made a strong case in 2025, with 13 wickets in eight matches at 15.46 and an economy of 7.26. His ability to swing the new ball is particularly valuable in subcontinental conditions. He has also been recalled to the T20I squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

ALSO READ:

Josh Hazlewood and Cummins remain the senior figures, but they alone cannot replicate Starc’s combination of pace and new-ball threat. The competition among Johnson, Dwarshuis, Ellis and Bartlett will shape Australia’s seam attack as they recalibrate for the T20 World Cup tilt without their spearhead.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ben Dwarshuis
Mitchell Starc
Nathan Ellis
Spencer Johnson
Xavier Bartlett
Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar

Rohit Sankar is a cricket journalist stuck in a love-hate live-in relationship with the game. To rile him up, mention the 1999 World Cup semi-final.

Read more

Related posts

Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

Jitesh Sharma played a crucial role in helping RCB win their maiden IPL title.
8:47 pm
Vishnu PN
SA20 Auction 2026 Full List of Registered Players, Retained Players List, Updated Squads, and Remaining Salary Caps

SA20 Auction 2026: Full List of Registered Players, Retained Players List, Updated Squads, and Remaining Salary Caps

The tournament is set to run from December 26, 2025, to January 25, 2026.
6:52 am
Sagar Paul
Full SA20 2026 Auction List: CSK Sensation, LSG All-Rounder Among Big Names Set To Be Sold.

Full SA20 2026 Auction List: CSK Sensation, LSG All-Rounder Among Big Names Set To Be Sold

The auction will take place on September 9 in Johannesburg.
10:56 pm
Darpan Jain
Record Prize Money for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Where It Ranks Among Top 5 ICC Tournament Prize Pools

Record Prize Money for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Where It Ranks Among Top 5 ICC Tournament Prize Pools

The 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is set to be held from September 30 to November 2, 2025.
4:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why is David Miller Not In The South Africa ODI XI For England Series

Why is David Miller Not In The South Africa ODI XI For England Series

David Miller last played for South Africa in March.
3:00 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Australia Might Have a Jasprit Bumrah Situation for Pat Cummins in Ashes 2025

Why Australia Might Have a Jasprit Bumrah Situation for Pat Cummins in Ashes 2025

Pat Cummins has already been ruled out of the T20I series in New Zealand.
12:44 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.