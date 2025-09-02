IPL 2025 Stars in The Hundred: How Did They Fare, Where Do They Stand Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction 

The Hundred concluded on August 31.

The fifth edition of The Hundred 2025 came to an end on Sunday with Oval invincibles claiming third successive title. The league introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had more spotlight this year with the association of multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

The owners of four IPL teams – Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad – have bought stakes in The Hundred teams. With closer eyes from the IPL scouts, The Hundred season was vital for players with IPL contracts as their retention chances could be affected.

Here we take a look at how the IPL 2025 players fared in The Hundred and their chances of IPL 2026 auction.

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)

The IPL 2026 retention was never in doubt for Jos Buttler after a fantastic 2025 campaign for Gujarat Titans. He continued his form in The Hundred, ending up as the second highest run-getter in the group stage. Buttler piled on 283 runs from eight innings at an average of 44 while striking at 144. In a season where Manchester Originals finished at the bottom, Buttler was one of the few positives.

A Son’s Salute 🫡



In one of the emotional moments of The Hundred, Jos Buttler carved 57 off 34 and dedicated it to his late father 🙌#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/ZootU1Q5sS — FanCode (@FanCode) August 14, 2025

Liam Livingstone (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Liam Livingstone was at a high risk of losing his IPL spot in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But The Hundred 2025 campaign might help him big time. Livingstone made an all-round impact for Birmingham Phoenix. He scored 241 runs in the season at an average of 40 and strike rate of 155. He also snared seven wickets at an economy of 7.28.

Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Phil Salt was pivotal in RCB lifting their first ever IPL title earlier this year. He couldn’t repeat those exploits in The Hundred for Manchester Originals. He managed 203 runs at an average of 25 while striking at 131. Salt had a disappointing campaign but that should have no bearing on his IPL 2026 retention chances.

Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings)

Rachin Ravindra arrived late in The Hundred 2025 due to international duties. He played only four games, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 202 and picking up three wickets. He played a couple of quick cameos but showed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that he can adapt in the middle order.

Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Heinrich Klaasen was the first retention for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the 2025 mega auction. He had a tough tournament for Manchester Originals. The former South Africa star made 151 runs from eight games at an average of 25 and strike rate of 113. Despite that, SRH will most likely replace him unless they want Cameron Green.

Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Jacob Bethell didn’t quite have a great time in The Hundred. Batting at number five, he managed 122 runs at a strike rate of 144 while averaging 20. He didn’t have much time in the middle but showed glimpses of his talent. With the ball, he took three wickets. His retention chances shouldn’t be affected as RCB see him as a future prospect.

Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)

Noor Ahmad was the top wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2025 so his spot is pretty much secure despite a poor tournament in England. He played six games for Manchester Originals and managed to pick only four wickets at an economy of 8.17.

Mitchell Santner Mumbai Indians)

Mitch Santner played only four games in The Hundred competition. He picked three wickets at an economy of nine. It shouldn’t affect his chances of retention, however, with Mumbai Indians likely to continue backing him.

Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)

Will Jacks got starts consistently in the recently concluded tournament but could not convert except for two games. He scored 274 runs in the season at an average of 30 while striking at 154, including two fifties. Mumbai Indians are likely to retain him despite playing in a different role.

David Miller (Lucknow Super Giants)

David Miller had a poor campaign for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His retention spot remains unclear despite showing signs of form in The Hundred. Miller scored 133 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 187.

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Rashid Khan had an ordinary season for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. But despite that, his spot was not under any threat. He returned to form in The Hundred, with 12 wickets from just six games at 8.12 economy. Barring the Birmingham Phoenix fixture, he was impactful throughout the stint.

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

The England speedster played in The Hundred despite playing two Tests against India, and with the Ashes coming up. He played six matches, picking up eight wickets at an excellent economy of 6.60. His IPL 2026 spot was never uncertain as Rajasthan Royals will retain fit Archer with closed eyes.

Marcus Stoinis (Punjab Kings)

Marcus Stoinis’ high price tag could go against him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In The Hundred, he couldn’t do much with the bat, scoring 146 runs at a strike rate of 152. Stoinis bagged 12 wickets with the ball but conceded at 9.72.

Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings)

Sam Curran had a poor season for CSK in IPL 2025 but could be retained after his recent performance. He piled on 238 runs from eight games at an average of 34 and strike rate of 176. The left-arm pacer also bagged 12 wickets at an economy of 8.55.

Lockie Ferguson (Punjab Kings)

Lockie Ferguson played only four games for Punjab Kings in IPL before an injury sidelined him. He played eight games in The Hundred, picking up seven wickets at an economy of 8.58. This performance didn’t tell much and his spot still remains under threat.

Jonny Bairstow (Mumbai Indians)

Jonny Bairstow was a temporary replacement in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians can not retain him but his stocks will be high in the auction. He had an excellent campaign for Welsh Fire with 248 runs at an average of 35 while striking at 157.

6️⃣, 6️⃣, 4️⃣



Jonny Bairstow is SMASHING it to all parts! #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/0Js3lP3CWd — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 9, 2025

Donovan Ferreira (Delhi Capitals)

Donovan Ferreira was with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 but could get only one game. But after his performance in The Hundred, he is likely to get more game-time. Ferreira scored 181 runs in the competition at an average of 45 while striking at an incredible rate of 235.

Brydon Carse (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Brydon Carse missed the entire IPL 2025 due to an injury. He also skipped The Hundred competition to manage his workload for the upcoming Ashes. As things stand, he is in the red zone as far as SRH retention is concerned.

Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings)

Jamie Overton had a below average season for CSK in IPL 2025. He did well in The Hundred, claiming eight wickets in six outings at an economy of 9.53. He also struck 70 runs at a strike rate of 183. But these are not hugely impressive numbers, and his chances of retention look slim.

Reece Topley (Mumbai Indians)

Reece Topley did not get a single game for Mumbai Indians in the previous edition. He was more of a back-up option in The Hundred as well. The left-arm pacer played three games for Southern Brave and went wicketless. Expect Mumbai Indians to let him go ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

