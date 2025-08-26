3 Teams That Could Target Jordan Cox in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Mumbai Indians

He blasted an unbeaten 86 off 29 against Welsh Fire.
England batter Jordan Cox has been in incredible form and could be among the top draws in the IPL 2026 auction. The mini auction for the next Indian Premier League edition could witness quite a few new names in demand. One of those could be Jordan Cox.
The Essex wicket-keeper batter has been on a good run in England’s domestic competitions across formats. Cox hammered an unbeaten 139 in just 60 deliveries against Hampshire in the T20 Blast. He has carried that form into The Hundred 2025, making a huge impact for Oval Invincibles.
History Made At The Oval 🤩— FanCode (@FanCode) August 16, 2025
Jordan Cox sent the ball flying to all corners as his 29-ball 86 powered the Invincibles to a record 226/4. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/YIWw7RuEUW
Cox is the leading run-getter in the ongoing tournament with 327 runs from eight games at an average of 65.40. He has struck at an outstanding rate of 178.68 and hit three fifties. He was at his brutal best against Welsh Fire, where he smashed 86 not out in just 29 deliveries, including 10 maximums.
Cox offers a dual value, and with this form on his side, he could attract some bids at the IPL 2026 auction. We take a look at three teams that could target him.
The five-time champions have Ryan Rickelton in their squad, and he did a pretty reasonable job in IPL 2025. When Rickelton left for national duty, they brought in Jonny Bairstow as a temporary replacement. He did well in two knockout games and is likely to be on their watchlist. But Cox could also be on their radar.
Mumbai Indians (MI) are linked with Oval Invincibles with 49% shares, and their deal is expected to be finalised soon. MI have actively tried to acquire players who play for their sister franchises. And for that reason, Cox is likely to be on their potential targets.
ALSO READ:
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had Phil Salt in their championship-winning side in 2024. The following season, they struggled to fill his absence. KKR brought in Quinton de Kock and re-acquired Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the mega auction.
These signings did not work as De Kock managed 152 runs from eight innings and Gurbaz made 74 in five outings. KKR are most likely to let go of both players. If they don’t get Sanju Samson, KKR would require an overseas wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2026. Cox, who can play both pace and spin well, could be a good fit in their line-up.
The great Oval escape ⚡— FanCode (@FanCode) August 21, 2025
Jordan Cox’s 58* off 32 turned a nail-biting chase into a smooth getaway for the Invincibles in #TheHundred 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u4JV3kCaRm
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have MS Dhoni as their frontline keeper, but could soon look for a solid option. They had Devon Conway in the previous edition, but he had a disappointing campaign. In six games, he managed 156 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 131.
Conway hasn’t been in great touch in the shorter format, and CSK are likely to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Cox, who bats in the top four, would be a good replacement for Conway.