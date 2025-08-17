News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
England sensation Jordan Cox played a blistering knock in the The Hundred 2025 fixture between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Oval.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rising England Star Showcases His Class Again, Set To Attract Big Interest at IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 17, 2025
3 min read

He whacked the bowlers all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly among experts.

England sensation Jordan Cox played a blistering knock in the The Hundred 2025 fixture between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Oval.

England sensation Jordan Cox played a blistering knock in the The Hundred 2025 fixture between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Oval. He whacked the bowlers all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly among experts.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

96/4

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

Cox scored 86 runs in just 29 deliveries, including three boundaries and 10 maximums, at a strike rate of 296.55. 83.72% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 38.05% of the team’s runs alone.

The start was slow for Cox, who was at eight runs in as many deliveries till the 60th ball of the innings. However, he went on a boundary-hitting spree from there on and never looked back, scoring 78 runs in his next 21 deliveries to leave Welsh Fire reeling.

He remained unbeaten throughout the innings and helped Oval Invincibles post the highest total ever in The Hundred, as they ended on 226/4. It was also Cox’s highest score in the competition, the second-highest for an Invincibles batter, while he also hit the joint-most maximums in an innings in The Hundred, equalling Liam Livingstone.

Jordan Cox boosts his IPL 2026 prospects with a fiery knock

Jordan Cox can be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2026 auction, given his superior expertise and recent improvement as a batter. He is among the finest English talents, destined to achieve big things in future, and Cox offers ample value to a T20 team.

ALSO READ:

He is a wicketkeeper-batter who can be flexible with his batting position and bat at a brisk rate, meaning several teams can target him in the upcoming auction. Franchises like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) require a solid wicketkeeper-batter who can be a long-term investment, and Cox nicely fits in their plans.

There’s a high probability that the Mumbai Indians (MI) will also target him for two main reasons. Firstly, Cox plays for Oval Invincibles, where MI owners have 49% stakes and must be tracking their players’ performances.

Secondly, the five-time champions need a backup wicketkeeper-batter for Ryan Rickelton, and Cox can be a nice option, given that he will only improve from here on and become a match-winner in future, something MI always look for. They had Jonny Bairstow as a temporary replacement for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but must release him according to the rules, opening the slot for Cox.

England
IPL 2026 Auction
Jordan Cox
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Former Delhi Capitals Star Yash Dhull Slams Second Century of DPL 2025, Raises Stocks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former Delhi Capitals Star Slams Second Century of DPL 2025, Raises Stocks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

11:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
leus du plooy jsk csk the hundred 2025 southern brave

CSK Sister Franchise Recruit Makes Waves Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction With Superb Fifty In The Hundred 2025

The left-hander has been superb form in The Hundred 2025
10:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
Amidst-Sanju-Samson-Trade-Talks-Young-KKR-Wicketkeeper-Luvnith-Sisodia-Makes-Case-for-IPL-2026-Retention-With-Blazing-Fifty-in-Maharaja-Trophy-T20-2025

Amidst Sanju Samson Trade Talks, Young KKR Wicketkeeper Makes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Blazing Fifty in Maharaja Trophy T20

He was bought by KKR at the mega-auction last year for his base price of INR 30 lakhs
8:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

7:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Young Wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya Shines in Delhi Premier League 2025, Boosts Chances for Maiden Deal Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Young Wicketkeeper-batter Shines in Delhi Premier League 2025, Boosts Chances for Maiden Deal Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He has scored 183 runs in five matches of the DPL 2025 so far.
6:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Issues Official Statement After Ravichandran Ashwin Exposed Former Champions Paying Extra Money To Acquire Dewald Brevis

CSK Issues Official Statement After Ravichandran Ashwin Exposed Former Champions Paying Extra Money To Acquire Dewald Brevis

4:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.