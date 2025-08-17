Rising England Star Showcases His Class Again, Set To Attract Big Interest at IPL 2026 Auction

He whacked the bowlers all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly among experts.
Match Called off
96/4
Cox scored 86 runs in just 29 deliveries, including three boundaries and 10 maximums, at a strike rate of 296.55. 83.72% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 38.05% of the team’s runs alone.
The start was slow for Cox, who was at eight runs in as many deliveries till the 60th ball of the innings. However, he went on a boundary-hitting spree from there on and never looked back, scoring 78 runs in his next 21 deliveries to leave Welsh Fire reeling.
He remained unbeaten throughout the innings and helped Oval Invincibles post the highest total ever in The Hundred, as they ended on 226/4. It was also Cox’s highest score in the competition, the second-highest for an Invincibles batter, while he also hit the joint-most maximums in an innings in The Hundred, equalling Liam Livingstone.
Jordan Cox can be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2026 auction, given his superior expertise and recent improvement as a batter. He is among the finest English talents, destined to achieve big things in future, and Cox offers ample value to a T20 team.
He is a wicketkeeper-batter who can be flexible with his batting position and bat at a brisk rate, meaning several teams can target him in the upcoming auction. Franchises like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) require a solid wicketkeeper-batter who can be a long-term investment, and Cox nicely fits in their plans.
There’s a high probability that the Mumbai Indians (MI) will also target him for two main reasons. Firstly, Cox plays for Oval Invincibles, where MI owners have 49% stakes and must be tracking their players’ performances.
Secondly, the five-time champions need a backup wicketkeeper-batter for Ryan Rickelton, and Cox can be a nice option, given that he will only improve from here on and become a match-winner in future, something MI always look for. They had Jonny Bairstow as a temporary replacement for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but must release him according to the rules, opening the slot for Cox.