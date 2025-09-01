Jos Buttler to Jordan Cox – Who Made It To The Hundred 2025 Team Of The Tournament? 

Oval Invincibles clinched their third consecutive title.

The Hundred 2025 concluded on Sunday with Northern Superchargers clinching the women’s title and Oval Invincibles completing a three-peat in the men’s competition. The Sam Billings-led Invincibles lived up to their name and defeated Trent Rockets in the final to lift their third consecutive title.

The tournament had some spectacular performances over the course of four weeks. From Jordan Cox to Josh Tongue to Rehan Ahmed, there were several impressive performers. But who makes it into The Hundred Team of The Tournament? Based on their roles and ideal T20 team construction, here is our final line-up.

Zak Crawley (Northern Superchargers)

(Matches – 9, Runs – 280, Average – 40, Strike rate – 160)

Zak Crawley had long been touted as a white-ball talent but didn’t have a consistent run to show it. He had that opportunity in the recent tournament and made the most of it. Crawley was a key figure in Northern Superchargers side, providing good starts consistently. He finished as the third highest run-scorer in the competition.

Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals)

(Matches – 8, Runs – 283, Average – 40.42, Strike rate – 144.38)

The former England captain is one of the best in the business and it would only be a surprise if he’s not part of this line-up. Buttler amassed 283 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 144 while averaging 40. Manchester Originals finished at the bottom but Buttler was the best batter with three half-centuries.

Jordan Cox (Oval Invincibles)

(Matches – 9, Runs – 367, Average – 61.16, Strike rate – 173.93)

Jordan Cox was the best batter on show in The Hundred 2025. He ended up as the highest run-getter with an astonishing strike rate. Cox was instrumental in Oval Invincibles lifting the trophy, hitting three fifties. His unbeaten 86 off 29 balls against Welsh Fire was one of the finest displays of stroke-making.

Sam Curran (Oval Invincibles)

(Matches – 9, Runs – 238, Average – 34, Strike rate – 176.29, Wickets – 12, Economy – 8.55)

Sam Curran had a blockbuster season that could put him back in contention for a spot in the England T20I side. He was mighty impactful in both departments, picking up crucial wickets and stepping up with the bat in critical situations. He hit two half-centuries and maintained an excellent scoring rate of 176.

Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix)

(Matches – 8, Runs – 241, Average – 40.16, Strike rate – 155.48, Wickets – 7, Economy – 7.28)

Liam Livingstone, who came into The Hundred 2025 on the back of a torrid time, rediscovered himself while leading Birmingham Phoenix. He was their best batter with 241 runs at a strike rate of 155. He chipped in with the ball, picking up seven wickets at 7.28 economy. The Phoenix had a middling season but Livingstone was amongst the top performers.

WATCH NOW! ⏯️



Liam Livingstone has just scored 26 runs off 5 Rashid Khan balls! 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/fstSjKPa13 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 12, 2025

Harry Brook (Northern Superchargers)

(Matches – 9, Runs – 227, Average – 37.83, Strike rate – 162.14)

The Northern Superchargers captain had some great moments in the tournament. He often came out to bat in the second half of the innings and provided quick cameos. Harry Brook made 227 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 162, with one half-century.

Donovan Ferreira (Oval Invincibles)

(Matches – 9, Runs – 181, Average – 45.25, Strike rate – 235.06)

Donovan Ferreira did the job of a finisher to perfection in The Hundred 2025. He came late in the innings and provided Oval Invincibles with great finishing touches. His strike rate of 235 was the best in the competition.

Rehan Ahmed (Trent Rockets)

(Matches – 10, Runs – 189, Average – 23.62, Strike rate – 126.84, Wickets – 12, Economy – 7.64)

Rehan Ahmed carried his great form into The Hundred and was one of the key reasons for Trent Rockets reaching the final. He played some hand cameos but it was his bowling that did the bigger damage. The leg-spinner had an excellent economy in the competition.

Rashid Khan (Oval Invincibles)

(Matches – 6, Wickets – 12, Economy – 8.20)

Rashid Khan played only six games in the tournament but made a big impact except for one game. He was the joint second highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps, including best figures of 3 for 11 against London Spirit. Rashid bagged three three-wicket hauls in the season.

Josh Tongue (Manchester Originals)

(Matches – 6, Wickets – 14, Economy – 8.08)

Josh Tongue tasted great success and would be one of the first names in The Hundred 2025 Team of the Tournament. He played only six matches but ended up as the highest wicket-taker. The speedster took 14 wickets at an economy of 8.08, with three three-wicket hauls.

Riley Meredith (Welsh Fire)

(Matches – 6, Runs – 12, Economy – 8.35)

Riley Meredith was one of the best pacers on display in the competition. Welsh Fire had a poor season but the Australian pacer did a terrific job. He took 12 wickets in just six appearances, with 4 for 9 against Manchester being the highlight.

