What Does England Handing T20I Captaincy to Jacob Bethell Mean for Phil Salt?  

Bethell will become the youngest men's England captain

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced three squads for their upcoming white-ball assignments against South Africa and Ireland. Jacob Bethell was named as the captain of the T20I side for the Ireland series, for which the all-format players are rested.

England are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa next month. Following that, they will travel to Ireland for three T20Is. With the regular white-ball skipper Harry Brook rested against Ireland, Bethell will become the youngest men’s captain ever to lead England.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 140/3 SVL 139/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK 22/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 171/4 CAM-W 69/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W 33/2 CAM-W 32/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL 61/2 NDT 138/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE 200/5 HUN 198/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN 128/5 NOR 129/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 149/8 SWE 150/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 80/5 LL-W 79/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 104/5 LL-W 82/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 87/1 LL-W 86/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML 127/5 GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT 172/6 MUT 173/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI 90/4 ROS 191/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 189/4 SLGY 166/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 173/8 SA 172/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W 106/10 SBW-W 109/4 Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W 136/5 WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 107/1 ACOM 106/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 231/4 HHA 227/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 111/10 PSA 114/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA 186/6 NEP 154/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings

England choosing Jacob Bethell as captain is a wake-up call to Phil Salt

Not long ago Phil Salt was a permanent fixture in both England white-ball setups. But now he finds himself out of the ODI side and his spot in the shorter format also looks uncertain. The team management handing over the reins to Bethell was the biggest sign of it.

Salt arguably has better credentials to lead the side. He led England in two T20Is last year against Australia in the absence of Jos Buttler. He is currently leading Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

READ MORE:

In June, Salt was omitted from the fifty-over side that faced West Indies. England had given him a long run but an average of just 31.75 meant their patience ran out. He later missed the T20I series versus the Windies due to personal leave. To his misfortune, Jamie Smith made his chances count. And now missing out on captaincy could be a wake-up call to him.

Jamie Smith mounting pressure on Salt

England chose Jamie Smith as their new opener in the ODI setup and see him as a long-term option at the top in both white-ball formats. He is 25 years of age and offers a bigger upside compared to Salt. It also helps that he has a proven record in red-ball cricket, making him a more complete batter.

Smith has opened the batting in the shorter format four times this year. He has struck 154 runs in those innings at an incredible strike rate of 181.

Since the start of 2024, Salt has amassed over 2,300 runs at an average of 31 while striking at 161. While these are good numbers, he has struggled for consistency. His game against high quality bowling attacks can also be a concern.

As England build up towards the T20 World Cup 2026, both players are likely to be in a direct shootout for the second opening spot alongside Ben Duckett.