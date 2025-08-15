RCB Star Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series

After a gruelling five-match Test series against India, England will now shift their focus to white ball cricket. Earlier today, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced the squads for their upcoming series against South Africa and Ireland. The Three Lions will first host South Africa for a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is before travelling to Ireland for three more short-format games.
Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and England talent Jacob Bethell has been handed over the captaincy reins for the Ireland T20Is, slated to start from September 17. In the process, 21-year-old Bethell will now become the youngest-ever England captain, eclipsing Monty Bowden, who held the record so far after leading England in a Test against South Africa in 1989 at 23 years and 144 days old.
On the other hand, 22-year-old fast bowling sensation Sonny Baker has also earned his maiden call-up to the national side and has been included in the squads for South Africa ODIs and Ireland T20Is.
Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk).
Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.
Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wood.
