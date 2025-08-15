News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Star Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series.jpg
england-cricket

RCB Star Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 15, 2025
2 min read
RCB Star Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series.jpg

After a gruelling five-match Test series against India, England will now shift their focus to white ball cricket. Earlier today, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced the squads for their upcoming series against South Africa and Ireland. The Three Lions will first host South Africa for a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is before travelling to Ireland for three more short-format games.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Norway NOR

180/5

Hungary HUN

118/8

Norway beat Hungary by 62 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Norway NOR

195/3

Sweden SWE

93/10

Norway beat Sweden by 102 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

31/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

134/6

Sir Oliver Split SOS

135/4

Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Sokol by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Rijeka Markhors RJM

86/9

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

92/1

Zagreb Assassins beat Rijeka Markhors by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

79/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

107/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

105/3

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

117/1

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

94/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

82/10

Majees Titans MAT

151/5

Majees Titans beat Royal Oman Stallions by 69 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

161/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

162/3

Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

185/6

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

189/5

Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

143/8

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

141/7

Chicago Kingsmen beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

177/8

Nepal NEP

102/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings

Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and England talent Jacob Bethell has been handed over the captaincy reins for the Ireland T20Is, slated to start from September 17. In the process, 21-year-old Bethell will now become the youngest-ever England captain, eclipsing Monty Bowden, who held the record so far after leading England in a Test against South Africa in 1989 at 23 years and 144 days old.

On the other hand, 22-year-old fast bowling sensation Sonny Baker has also earned his maiden call-up to the national side and has been included in the squads for South Africa ODIs and Ireland T20Is.

ALSO READ:

England squad for South Africa ODIs

Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk).

England squad for South Africa T20Is 

Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.

England squad for Ireland T20Is

Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wood.

(more to follow)

ENG vs SA
Jacob Bethell
Sonny Baker
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

england-pacer olly stone-hopes-to-make-squad-for-ashes-2025-26-as-he-eyes-international-comeback-post-injury

England Pacer Hopes To Make Squad for Ashes 2025–26 As He Eyes International Comeback Post Injury

He last played for England in September 2024.
9:20 pm
Vishnu PN
England batter Jamie Smith came up with another solid knock in The Hundred 2025 fixture between the London Spirit and Trent Rockets last night.

England Young Sensation Continues To Impress With Another Half-Century, Strengthening Case for Permanent Opening Spot

He scored 52 runs in 34 balls, including two boundaries and four maximums.
9:35 am
Darpan Jain
After An Injury Setback, Chris Woakes Makes Big Revelation Towards His Availability For The Ashes 2026

After An Injury Setback, Chris Woakes Makes Big Revelation Towards His Availability For The Ashes 2025-26

Chris Woakes had sustained the injury during the fifth Test against India.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Joe Root Fires Back at David Warner’s ‘Surfboard’ Sledge Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

Joe Root Fires Back at David Warner’s ‘Surfboard’ Sledge Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

6:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ben McKinney could be an all-format star for England.

Who Is Ben McKinney? Meet 20-year-old England Star With All-format Pedigree 

He smashed 29 off 12 on his debut.
August 13, 2025
Sandip Pawar
England All-rounder Expresses Intentions To Get Back Into National Side Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

England All-rounder Expresses Intentions To Get Back Into National Side Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

He has featured in 58 T20Is for England.
August 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.