News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
IPL 2025 unsold players that could grab eyeballs at IPL 2026 auction after The Hundred.
indian-premier-league-ipl

5 IPL 2025 Unsold Players Who Could Be In High Demand After The Hundred Performance 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 30, 2025
3 min read

The Hundred players could be in high demand in the mini auction.

IPL 2025 unsold players that could grab eyeballs at IPL 2026 auction after The Hundred.

The Hundred 2025 is coming to an end on Sunday where Oval Invincibles will face one of Trent Rockets or Northern Superchargers in the final. The tournament has witnessed some fantastic performances. Those players will be on the radar of the teams ahead of the IPL 2026 auction

The men’s competition also had several players, who had gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, deliver some noteworthy performances. Naturally, they could be in high demand in the upcoming mini auction. We take a look at five IPL 2025 unsold players who will attract bidders at the IPL 2026 auction.

Jonny Bairstow 

The destructive England veteran was unsold in the mega auction but featured for Mumbai Indians in the playoffs as a temporary replacement. Jonny Bairstow did an excellent job in those two games and was expected to be in demand in the next auction. 

The Hundred 2025 performance strengthens his case further. He was one of the few shining lights for Welsh Fire in another disappointing campaign. He made 248 runs in eight innings at an average of 35.42 while striking at 155. Bairstow smashed two half-centuries in the tournament and was the fourth highest run-getter in the league stage. 

Jordan Cox 

Jordan Cox has never been picked in the IPL auction but The Hundred 2025 season could hand him his first contract. The wicketkeeper batter has had a blockbuster season for Oval Invincibles. He is the top run-scorer in the competition with 327 runs at an average of 65.40 while striking at 178.68. 

Cox has registered three fifties in the tournament and hammered a brutal 86 not out in 29 balls in one of the games. Overseas wicketkeeper batters are generally in good demand in the IPL and Cox could garner a lot of interest.

Zak Crawley 

Zak Crawley is another England player who has not featured in the IPL before. He has played a lot of Test cricket but always had a high ceiling in white-ball cricket as well. In The Hundred 2025 season, he showed how good he can be in the shorter format. 

Playing for Northern Superchargers, Crawley scored 280 runs in the league stage. He averaged 46.66 and struck at 162.79, with two half-centuries in eight innings. A dasher at the top of the order, who is a terrific player of raw pace and decent against spin, can be a great asset for an IPL team. 

READ MORE:

Jamie Smith 

Jamie Smith had not registered for the IPL mega auction, which puts his participation in the IPL 2026 auction in doubt. But if he is allowed to register, he could be amongst the most sought after players. 

The young England wicketkeeper has been in great form across formats. He did well in The Hundred for London Spirit, scoring 203 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 170 while averaging 29. Offering dual value, he could be on the radar of multiple IPL teams. 

Sonny Baker 

Like Smith, Sonny Baker was also not part of the mega auction. He has been the breakout star in The Hundred 2025 with some magnificent performances. 

The young fast bowler is deceptively quick and has a good skill set. Baker was one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament, with an average speed of around 87 mph. He claimed nine wickets in seven games for Manchester Originals at an impressive economy of 7.68. Given his age and potential, teams could go after him in the IPL 2026 auction. 

IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Jamie Smith
Jonny Bairstow
Jordan Cox
Sonny Baker
The Hundred
Zak Crawley
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Former India All-rounder Irfan Pathan Backs CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed for Continued International Stint

‘Ticks All These Boxes’ – Former India All-rounder Backs CSK Pacer for Continued International Stint

Since making his India debut in the Asia Cup 2018, the pacer has featured in only 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is so far.
2:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
lsg nicholas pooran caribbean premier league cpl 2025 ipl 2026 retentions list

LSG Star Hits Unbeaten 65 off 40 Balls To Keep His Chances For IPL 2026 Retention Intact

The batter has been in good form since the beginning of IPL 2025
2:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi handed heavy fine after clashing with Nitish Rana in DPL 2025

LSG Spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi Handed Heavy Fine After Clashing With Nitish Rana in DPL 2025

This is not the first time Digvesh Singh Rathi has been fined for disciplinary issues.
2:12 pm
Vishnu PN
Rahul Dravid has decided to leave Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He was appointed to this role after his tenure with India ended in the T20 World Cup 2024.
3:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan PAK vs AFG

After Setting The Hundred 2025 On Fire, Gujarat Titans Star Shines On International Return

He was bowling with a decent pace and majorly targeted the stumps.
1:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana Engages in a Heated Verbal Duel With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana Engages in a Heated Verbal Duel With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Rathi had also faced a one-match ban in the IPL 2025 due to his on-field verbal spat with the SRH youngster Abhishek Sharma.
10:05 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.