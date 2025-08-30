5 IPL 2025 Unsold Players Who Could Be In High Demand After The Hundred Performance 

The Hundred players could be in high demand in the mini auction.

The Hundred 2025 is coming to an end on Sunday where Oval Invincibles will face one of Trent Rockets or Northern Superchargers in the final. The tournament has witnessed some fantastic performances. Those players will be on the radar of the teams ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The men’s competition also had several players, who had gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, deliver some noteworthy performances. Naturally, they could be in high demand in the upcoming mini auction. We take a look at five IPL 2025 unsold players who will attract bidders at the IPL 2026 auction.

Jonny Bairstow

The destructive England veteran was unsold in the mega auction but featured for Mumbai Indians in the playoffs as a temporary replacement. Jonny Bairstow did an excellent job in those two games and was expected to be in demand in the next auction.

The Hundred 2025 performance strengthens his case further. He was one of the few shining lights for Welsh Fire in another disappointing campaign. He made 248 runs in eight innings at an average of 35.42 while striking at 155. Bairstow smashed two half-centuries in the tournament and was the fourth highest run-getter in the league stage.

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox has never been picked in the IPL auction but The Hundred 2025 season could hand him his first contract. The wicketkeeper batter has had a blockbuster season for Oval Invincibles. He is the top run-scorer in the competition with 327 runs at an average of 65.40 while striking at 178.68.

FOUR SIXES IN FIVE BALLS



Jordan Cox, that is sensational

Cox has registered three fifties in the tournament and hammered a brutal 86 not out in 29 balls in one of the games. Overseas wicketkeeper batters are generally in good demand in the IPL and Cox could garner a lot of interest.

Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley is another England player who has not featured in the IPL before. He has played a lot of Test cricket but always had a high ceiling in white-ball cricket as well. In The Hundred 2025 season, he showed how good he can be in the shorter format.

Playing for Northern Superchargers, Crawley scored 280 runs in the league stage. He averaged 46.66 and struck at 162.79, with two half-centuries in eight innings. A dasher at the top of the order, who is a terrific player of raw pace and decent against spin, can be a great asset for an IPL team.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith had not registered for the IPL mega auction, which puts his participation in the IPL 2026 auction in doubt. But if he is allowed to register, he could be amongst the most sought after players.

The young England wicketkeeper has been in great form across formats. He did well in The Hundred for London Spirit, scoring 203 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 170 while averaging 29. Offering dual value, he could be on the radar of multiple IPL teams.

Sonny Baker

Like Smith, Sonny Baker was also not part of the mega auction. He has been the breakout star in The Hundred 2025 with some magnificent performances.

The young fast bowler is deceptively quick and has a good skill set. Baker was one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament, with an average speed of around 87 mph. He claimed nine wickets in seven games for Manchester Originals at an impressive economy of 7.68. Given his age and potential, teams could go after him in the IPL 2026 auction.