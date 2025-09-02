Eng vs SA 1st ODI Key Highlights: How Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj Conjured Dominant South Africa Win Over England

Let's have a look at ENG vs SA 1st ODI highlights.

Aiden Markram’s record-breaking fifty and Keshav Maharaj’s inspiring spell powered South Africa to a dominating seven-wicket win over England at Leeds in Headingley on Tuesday, September 02. The match became the second shortest completed ODI between these two sides in terms of balls bowled after 223 balls at Nottingham in 2008. This win is their second biggest for South Africa against England in ODIs in terms of balls remaining (175) after 184 balls in their 9-wicket victory at Bridgetown at the 2007 World Cup.

Coming to the match front, England barely had runs to defend, and debutant Sonny Baker’s opening spell (76 runs off seven overs) made it nearly impossible for them. At the same time, Jofra Archer was exceptional in his first spell but lacked support from the other end. The visitors lost three wickets to leg-spinner Adil Rashid at the end, but the damage was already done. Markram amassed 86 runs and forged a strong 121-run first-wicket stand off 108 with Ryan Rickelton, who scored an unbeaten 31 off 69 balls. Dewald Brevis finished the match with a six as Proteas raced to the 132-run target within just 20.5 overs.

Earlier in the day, South African bowlers ripped apart England’s batting lineup on a flat pitch at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Their exceptional outing saw the hosts bundled out for just 131 runs in under 25 overs, their fourth lowest total against South Africa in ODIs. Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi bowled an incisive spell in the powerplay, using the movement on offer to their best, dismissing opener Ben Duckett and Joe Root, caught by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton.

England captain Harry Brook and opener Jamie Smith played some shots and looked positive in their short 38-run stand for the third wicket. However, a mix-up ended the night for Brook, and then wickets fell like a house of cards, courtesy of Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder’s splendid spells after the field restrictions were lifted. Maharaj ended up taking four wickets while Mulder shared the load with three wickets.

England Falter Against South Africa Again

England and South Africa facing off against each other anywhere in the world is a treat to watch for cricket fans. The two heavyweights taking on each other meant expecting some fireworks, some intense action and iconic spells. But it hasn’t been the same story in recent times with these two teams involved in ODI cricket.

While England hold the record for the highest team total in ODI cricket history, they haven’t been able to cross the 200-run mark against the Proteas in their last three outings. They were bowled out for 131 in the recently concluded match, their second-lowest ODI score against South Africa at home. Previously managed 170 and 17-run totals in the ODI World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025, respectively. The last time England have amassed a 200+ run total against South Africa dates back to February 2023, when they posted 346/7 on the board.

Jamie Smith Showing Signs of ODI Stability

Jamie Smith, who has risen from the ranks in Test cricket, came into the fray after Phil Salt produced a disappointing show in ODIs this year. Salt scored just 132 runs in six ODIs the current year, averaging just 20.33. His numbers in the Champions Trophy 2025 were even worse, managing just 30 runs in three outings at an average of 10.

With leadership changes, England made a change in their top order, bringing in the 25-year-old Smith at the top. While he had made his ODI debut in 2023 against Ireland, he mainly batted in the middle order. He was given a chance to open in ODIs during the series against the West Indies at home. Smith has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, registering scores of 37 and 64. He has followed it up with another fifty against South Africa, playing a dodgy 54-run knock when others collectively scored just 77. Though his overall numbers aren’t that impressive, looking at his current form and age being with him, Smith looks to be the future of England cricket across all formats.

Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder Rip Apart England’s Batting Order

England were off to a decent start, even though they had lost one extra wicket after the 15th over, with the score already crossing the 100-run mark. If they had gone with the same rate, they must have put at least a 250+ run target where the pacers had some help in the air. But there came the current ODI No. 1 bowler, Keshav Maharaj, and ran through England’s batting lineup in the blink of an eye. He was well supported by Wiaan Mulder, who is currently enjoying the form of his life across formats.

It all started when Mulder cramped Smith, who attempted a short-arm pull but managed to give a catch to Corbin Bosch, who took a stunner at deep square leg. And then England saw a batting collapse from 102/3 to 131 all out, losing seven wickets within just 29 runs. Maharaj dismissed Jacob Bethell to pick up his first wicket and followed up with Will Jacks’ wicket. Mulder dismissed Jofra Archer on a golden duck in the next over, while the left-arm spinner quickly wrapped up England’s innings, taking two wickets on the trot in his sixth over. The two shared seven wickets between them, while Ngidi and Burger took one apiece.

Aiden Markram Launches Assault on Debutant Sonny Baker

England’s hopes were all lying on a few early wickets or a magical spell from any of the bowlers, but South Africa’s vice-captain Aiden Markram buried all of them. While Rickelton struggled throughout his innings, Markram smashed the fastest fifty by South Africa against England in ODIs, reaching the feat in 23 balls. He surpassed former all-rounder Chris Morris, who had amassed a 30-ball half-century in Johannesburg in 2016.

The right-hand batter opened his account with three fours in the first over, bowled by debutant Sonny Baker. He again took Baker to the cleaners, smashing two sixes and a four in the third over. Rickelton also put the 22-year-old Baker under pressure, finding two fours in his third over. With a brisk start, South Africa notched up their fifty in just 32 balls, the third fastest for the Proteas in ODI cricket. The 30-year-old batter once again hit three boundaries against Baker in the seventh over, who conceded 56 runs off his first four overs. Markram raced to his fifty off just 23 balls. The opening duo forged a 121-run partnership off just 109 balls, with Markram doing the bulk of the scoring.

However, the Proteas batter fell only 14 runs short of his hundred, courtesy of a jaw-dropping catch by Jamie Smith at cover-point. Markram was dismissed for a well-made 86 runs off just 55 balls with 13 fours and two sixes, striking at 156.36. His knock powered the visitors to chase down a below-par 132-run target in just 20 overs, registering a massive victory. Adil Rashid was the lone wicket-taker for England.

