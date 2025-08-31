ENG vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs South Africa ODI Series in India?

The series will kick off on September 2.

England are set to take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series, followed by as many T20Is, starting on September 2. Fans will find out the ENG vs SA live streaming details for the ODI series here.

The last 50-over bilateral series involving these two teams on English soil ended in a 1-1 draw in July 2022. The Proteas are yet to clinch an ODI series in England since their 1-2 victory in 1998. However, the hosts have also been unable to claim the last three 50-over series in South Africa.

The visitors are coming on the back of a blazing form after defeating Australia Down Under with a scoreline of 1-2. England will also look to replicate a similar performance following a 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies in their home series in June 2025.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The England vs South Africa ODI series live streaming in India will be available on SonyLiv and the FanCode App.

ENG vs SA Live Telecast: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

The England vs South Africa ODI series live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in UK, South Africa, New Zealand, and Rest of the World?

The England vs South Africa ODI series live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go

Sky Sports, Sky Go South Africa: SuperSport Network, DStv

SuperSport Network, DStv New Zealand: Sky Sports Now

Sky Sports Now USA: Willow TV

England vs South Africa ODI Series: Schedule

1st ODI: September 2, Headingley Stadium, Leeds

September 2, Headingley Stadium, Leeds 2nd ODI: September 4, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

September 4, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London 3rd ODI: September 7, The Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs South Africa ODI Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The ODI matches between England and South Africa will start at 1:00 PM local time and 5:30 PM IST.

England vs South Africa ODI Series: Full Squads

England: Harry Brook (C), Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), and Rehan Ahmed.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), and Tristan Stubbs.