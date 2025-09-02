Why is Marco Jansen Not in South Africa Playing XI For ENG vs SA ODIs?

He last featured in the World Test Championship Final in June 2025.

England are currently hosting South Africa for three ODIs and as many T20Is. But the star all-rounder, Marco Jansen, has not made it to the squad of South Africa for the ODI series, starting on September 2.

Why is Marco Jansen not in South Africa squad for ODIs against England?

The 25-year-old had suffered an injury in his left thumb during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June 2025. Notably, the player contributed with four crucial wickets in South Africa’s five-wicket victory over the reigning champions, Australia, that ended their 27-year drought for an ICC title win.

However, since the injury, Jansen missed all the subsequent fixtures of the Proteas, including the T20I tri-series, involving hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand and the latest six-match white-ball tour of Australia. But the all-rounder has recovered well after going through surgery and is set to resume playing soon.

He will make a comeback in international cricket after nearly a three-month gap. Though the 25-year-old is not part of the Proteas’ current ODI squad against England, they have named him in the team for the upcoming 20-over series.

ENG Vs SA 1st ODI Playing XIs:

ENG Playing XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

SA Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Recent Form of Marco Jansen in Limited-Overs Cricket

Jansen has put up consistent performances in white-ball cricket in recent times. After an average outing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the player scalped four wickets and scored 104 runs in the five-match home T20I series against India. He also snared six wickets and put up 39 runs in his latest ODI series in Pakistan in December 2024.

But he could not carry on the momentum to produce an extraordinary performance in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. Jansen scored only three runs and bagged four wickets in three matches of that multi-national tournament. However, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) player has had an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 outing, scoring 166 runs while striking at 149.54, and also scalping 16 wickets at an economy of 8.13 in 17 matches this season.

South Africa Squad for ODIs Against England

Temba Bavuma (C), Toni de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa Squad for T20Is Against England

Aiden Markram (C), Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Donovan Ferreira, Senuran Muthusamy, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.

