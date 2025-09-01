Why is David Miller Not In The South Africa ODI XI For England Series

David Miller last played for South Africa in March.

The 2027 ODI World Cup is a couple of years away, but South Africa are one of those teams that have been actively playing the 50-over format in recent times. For their upcoming tour in England, there are hardly any surprises in South Africa’s ODI squad, led by skipper Temba Bavuma. But there is one notable absentee from the squad – David Miller. He has often been the man for the big occasions, but he won’t feature in any of the three ODIs in England.

Last month, the Proteas defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under. They will be hoping to maintain the momentum when they visit England for the three-match ODI series. That series will get underway on September 2, with Leeds hosting the first ODI. It will be followed by two matches on September 4 (Lord’s) and September 7 (The Rose Bowl). The two teams will then play three T20Is to complete the bilateral series.

Why is David Miller not included in South Africa ODI XI for England series?

David Miller is absent from South Africa’s ODI XI for the upcoming tour because of his involvement in The Hundred that recently concluded in England.

He participated for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2025. He played seven matches in The Hundred and put together 133 runs from 71 balls, at a strike-rate of 187.32.

Northern Superchargers qualified for the Eliminator after finishing third. They then locked horns with Trent Rockets for a place in the final on August 30. The swashbuckling batter scored 28 runs from 10 balls, hitting four sixes before he was cleaned up by Marcus Stoinis.

Northern Superchargers posted 119/5 from 75 balls, but the match was later called off due to rain. Trent Rockets qualified for the final based on a higher position in the standings.

David Miller’s Last Appearance for South Africa

The southpaw last turned up for the Proteas in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that took place in February-March. He scored 121 runs from three matches, which included an unbeaten century against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Then, he featured for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 11 outings, Miller could manage only 153 runs with a top score of 27 not out.

South Africa were then involved in red-ball cricket, including the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final against Australia in England. The 36-year-old is yet to make his Test debut for his national side. Before the recent bilateral series in Australia, South Africa toured Zimbabwe for two Tests and a T20 Tri-series involving New Zealand.

It is to be noted that Miller was permitted to miss the limited-overs series against Australia in August because of his commitment to Northern Superchargers.

However, Miller has found a place in the squad to face England in the three-match T20I series, starting from September 10. The middle-order batter is most certainly set to make his first international appearance in six months when he plays in the T20I series.