Latest South Africa Batting Sensation Reveals Eagerness To Take Up Bowling Responsibilities Ahead Of Eng vs SA ODIs

South Africa young batting sensation Dewald Brevis has already impressed with his fearless and audacious batting and now he is looking to make contributions with the ball too. The 22-year-old is a handy spinner as well but hasn’t been used much for his bowling.

While he has more or less guaranteed a spot for himself in the Proteas squad for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026 with his short-format exploits, Brevis will now hope to consolidate a place in the ODI setup too with the 2027 ODI World Cup next in line by delivering as much as possible.

With the ball, Brevis has just one international wicket which he picked up during the Zimbabwe Test series but is now eager to step up and give ODI captain Temba Bavuma another bowling option to turn to if needed.

Echoing on the same lines, when former South Africa skipper Shaun Pollock asked Brevis whether he has been in the ear of the captain regarding his bowling, the youngster said,

“I’ve been in the ear since the 1st game in Australia. Even in the nets, with Kesh (Keshav Maharaj), I spend time with him learning from him… I would love to bowl, I would always be in the captain’s ear.”

Dewald Brevis recent form

The right-hander has been in tremendous form this year, which also earned Dewald Brevis his ODI and Test debuts against Australia and Zimbabwe, respectively.

After impressing during the IPL 2025 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where he notched up 225 runs in just six matches at a blistering strike rate of 180, he continued his fine form in the Vitality Blast 2025.

Brevis also repaid the selectors’ faith by hitting a fifty in his maiden Test outing before finishing as the top run-scorer in the Australia T20Is with 180 runs in three games at a staggering average of 90.

