CSK Almost Signed This Player Instead Of Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025, Here’s What Swayed Their Choice

Brevis was a clear positive for CSK in a miserable IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was a disaster. They began the season well by beating Mumbai Indians and immediately drove off the cliff as they succumbed to three straight defeats at their own fortress Chepauk followed by losing five matches in a row for the first time.

Rubbing salt into the wounds was their first defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home after 17 years. This led to their playing XI being changed for every single match, with their top-order in total disarray. Adding to their woes, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury, which ruled him out of the season.

All matches (39) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings

CSK to most likely retain Dewald Brevis for IPL 2026

MS Dhoni, CSK’s longest serving captain, had to reluctantly take over the leadership duties for the third time but there was little that could be done.

Head coach Stephen Fleming revealed the Dhoni was no longer capable of batting for 10 overs which further demoralised CSK fans as the team stayed rooted to the bottom of the table.

ALSO READ:

Even though the overall form never really improved, CSK has two bright spots in a grim season. First with the arrivals of 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre in place of injured skipper Gaikwad and then Dewald Brevis, who shockingly went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction after two seasons with Mumbai Indians.

The 22-year-old blasted boundaries with ease, sent sixes sailing against the toughest bowlers in the league as he finished the season with a strike rate of 180 from the 225 runs he scored from six matches.

On Tuesday, Brevis got to his maiden T20I hundred as he scored an unbeaten 123 off 56 balls against Australia and broke three big records for South Africa in the process.

AB de Villiers then posted on X saying CSK signing Brevis was a probable ‘masterstroke’ and felt that the youngster going unsold in the auction was ‘mind boggling.’

Jonny Bairstow was considered as injury replacement for IPL 2025

However, CSK almost picked England batter Jonny Bairstow as the replacement for Gurjapneet Singh but went for Brevis despite rating him lower.

“He (Brevis) had seemed a suspect against spin in the first two seasons and the data of the player didn’t suggest anything special. But with Ruturaj Gaikwad out with an injury, we were lacking firepower up top and with no chance to make the play-offs, there was scope to experiment,” a source in CSK told Times Of India.

“Bairstow had experience, but by then we were ready to take a chance with young guns,” he added.

The source also said that Brevis got the chance after Fleming and Dhoni decided to ‘take a chance with Brevis,’ which turned out to be a great decision for the five-time champions’ future prospects.

Brevis has finished sixth highest run-scorer in SA20 2024-25 season for MI Cape Town and then finished second highest run-scorer in South Africa’s domestic List-A and First-Class tournaments before making his comeback into the national team.