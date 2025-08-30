After Stirring Controversy, AB de Villiers Clears the Air on His ‘CSK Masterstroke’ Remark About Dewald Brevis

The youngster has scored 318 runs in 10 T20Is so far.

It was not a long time ago, when Dewald Brevis was taking the Australian bowlers to the cleaners in the T20I series. In the recently concluded three-match T20I series against the Aussies, Brevis scored a superb ton and also a half-century. Though the visitors ended up on the losing side of the series in the shortest format, Brevis’ performances were in the limelight. Legends like AB de Villiers had a lot to say about the 22-year-old.

The Protea legend took to his X (Formerly Twitter) handle to write about Brevis. This was after his stunning knock of 125 in the second T20I on August 12. He spoke about the opportunity that teams had in front of them to pick the 22-year-old ahead of the IPL 2025 auctions. However, Brevis went unsold in the mega-event and was handed a contract by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an injury replacement.

In the same tweet, he mentioned that either CSK got lucky to be able to hand Brevis a contract, or it was a masterstroke by the franchise. And that statement was exactly what made it a controversy. The former South African skipper has now clarified his stand on the matter.

The Controversy and Clarification From AB de Villiers

De Villiers’ comment about most of the franchises missing out on signing Dewald Brevis in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction raised a lot of comments from fans. But the former South African player clarified that his comments had nothing to do with the legality of Brevis’ IPL entry. The only point de Villiers wanted to highlight was how teams missed out on picking such a fine talent in the IPL 2025 auction.

The former South Africa skipper pointed out teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on his YouTube channel. Brevis was with the Mumbai Indians, but they did not retain him. According to de Villiers, that was a huge mistake. And Brevis is clearly proving what he is worth now.

As per his clarification, the tweet was only to highlight that the youngster was not being picked for the season in the mega-auction. Brevis then landed a contract with the Men in Yellow as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

“I purely just wanted to say that a lot of teams missed out. People, organizers of the IPL franchises, the owners, the scouts, I felt, got it horribly wrong in the mega auction. What a fantastic opportunity they had”, said de Villiers oon his YouTube channel.

Why Retaining Dewald Brevis Would Be the Best For CSK

The Super Kings have almost nothing to worry with respect to their top-order for the next season. Retaining Dewald Brevis would solve most of their problems, as far as the top four are concerned. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre would be the first-choice openers. Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis can easily take up the next two slots at No.3 and No.4 respectively. After his recent heroics, CSK should have no doubts about the inclusion of Brevis.

In 10 T20Is till date, Brevis has scored 318 runs at a staggering average of 39.75. Too add to that, the 22-year-old strikes at 191.56, which is tremendous for the shortest format. These runs include a ton and a half-century, both of which he scored in the recent series against Australia. If he continues to bat in the same manner, Brevis can surely become one of the mainstays for South African cricket.

In just six matches for CSK in IPL 2025, he scored he scored 225 runs with a couple of sturdy fifties. Brevis possesses all the shots in the book, but is known for his no-look shot, in which he hits the long ball keeping his head down. He was with the Mumbai Indians till IPL 2024, but the franchise let him go ahead of the 2025 season. The youngster has a rich resume of many franchises under his belt.