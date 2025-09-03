News
INDIA vs UAE Match ticket Asia Cup 2025
news

How to Buy INDIA vs UAE Match Tickets Online for Asia Cup 2025? Pricing and Other Details Explained

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Last updated: September 3, 2025
4 min read
INDIA vs UAE Match ticket Asia Cup 2025

The buzz for the Asia Cup 2025 is reaching fever pitch as India gears up to take on hosts UAE in their opening match of the tournament on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the tournament being held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, cricket fans are eager to know how to book their seats for this exciting contest.

Here’s a complete guide on how to purchase tickets online for the INDIA vs UAE game, including ticket prices, packages, and essential booking tips.

Where to Buy for IND vs UAE Match Tickets?

The official platform to purchase Asia Cup 2025 tickets is Platinumlist.net. All tickets for matches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are being sold exclusively through this portal. Fans must avoid third-party sellers or unverified links, as there have been reports of fake tickets and duplicate listings surfacing online.

Online ticket sales went live on August 29 at 5:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (6:30 PM IST). Currently, tickets for individual matches as well as multi-match packages are available for booking. Tickets for marquee matches like India vs Pakistan were initially offered only through bundled packages, but the India vs UAE game is available as a standalone purchase.

In addition to online sales, physical ticket counters will also be opened at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, although the dates for those are yet to be announced.

India vs UAE Ticket Pricing and Other Match Packages

Ticket prices for the India vs UAE game are relatively affordable, starting at AED 50, which is approximately INR 1,200. Tickets for matches in Abu Dhabi begin from AED 40.

While general seating tickets are priced reasonably, premium seats and hospitality boxes are also available at a higher price point. Depending on demand and availability, the ticket prices may vary closer to matchday.

For fans planning to attend multiple matches, a few curated ticket packages are available:

  • Package 1 (AED 475 / ~INR 11,400): Includes entry to India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and India vs Pakistan.
  • Package 2 (AED 525 / ~INR 12,600): Access to three Super Four matches – B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, and A1 vs B2.
  • Package 3 (AED 525 / ~INR 12,600): Entry to Super Four matches – A2 vs B2, A1 vs B1 – and the final on September 28.

These packages are ideal for fans looking to experience the full thrill of the Asia Cup.

Also Read:

How to Book Your INDIA vs UAE Match Ticket Online

Booking tickets is a simple process and takes just a few minutes:

  1. Go to Platinumlist.net.
  2. Search for “Asia Cup 2025” or directly navigate to the IND vs UAE fixture.
  3. Select your preferred seat category – General, Premium, or Hospitality.
  4. Choose the number of tickets you want.
  5. Proceed to the secure payment page.
  6. Upon successful payment, you’ll receive a QR code e-ticket via email, which you must present at the stadium gate.

Note: The platform allows only a 15-minute booking session, so it’s best to act quickly and ensure your payment details are ready in advance.

Final Tips for Fans Attending the Match

  • Book early: India matches, even against relatively lower-ranked teams like UAE, tend to sell out quickly.
  • Check your email: All tickets will be delivered as e-tickets with QR codes. Print them out or save them securely on your phone.
  • Avoid third-party sellers: Only Platinumlist.net is authorized to sell tickets.
  • Carry ID proof: Some stadiums may require identification to match with the ticket holder’s name.

With the excitement building, booking your ticket for IND vs UAE is the first step to being part of Asia’s premier cricketing spectacle. Don’t wait until the last moment. Book your seat and get ready to cheer for Team India in the desert showdown.

2025 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier
Asia Cup 2025
IND vs UAE
India vs UAE
Indian Cricket Team
Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Co-founder

Prasenjiit Dey has been in the sports content creation and journalism field for more than a decade now and has worked with numerous renowned publications like Cricbuzz, The ICC, Fancode, The Hindu, The Quint, Sportskeeda, and Firstpost among others.

Read more

