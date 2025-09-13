Who Is Yash Rathod, the Ranji Trophy 2025 Hero Who Smashed 194 in the Duleep Trophy Final?

The middle-order player scored a career-best 194 before getting out in the second session on Day 3.

Central Zone batter Yash Rathod narrowly missed out on a double century in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Bengaluru. The middle-order player scored a career-best 194 before getting out in the second session on Day 3. During his innings, he put together two partnerships of more than 150 runs, helping his team cross 500 in reply to South Zone’s 149 all out in the first innings.

Who is Yash Rathod?

Yash Rathod, born on May 16, 2000, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is a left-handed middle-order batter who represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket.

He comes from a family that loves cricket, and his uncle, Pawan Rathod, guided him in the early days. The tough training sessions with his uncle helped him stay disciplined and learn how to spend more time at the crease.

Yash Rathod Breakthrough in 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy

Yash Rathod first made a mark in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, finishing as the top scorer with 945 runs, including five centuries and a highest of 223. His form earned him a spot in India’s Under-19 squad for the Sri Lanka tour, where the team did well. While many of his teammates went on to play Ranji Trophy, Yash had to wait longer for his chance.

He carried his form into the following season too, scoring 1,089 runs to finish as the second-highest run-getter, with four centuries and a top score of 257.

In November 2019, Yash was picked for India’s Emerging squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He made his List A debut in that tournament against Nepal on November 14, 2019. His T20 debut came later, on January 17, 2021.

Yash finally made his first-class debut in 2023, a big milestone in his cricket career.

Yash Rathod Strong Numbers in First-Class and List A Cricket

Yash Rathod has been consistent in domestic cricket. Since making his first-class debut in 2023, he has played 20 matches and scored 1,672 runs at an average of 50.66. He has six centuries and eight fifties.

In List A cricket, since 2019, he has played 24 matches and scored 859 runs in 23 innings at an average of 47.72, with three centuries and two fifties. He has featured in only two T20 games, both back in 2021.

Despite these impressive numbers in first-class and List A cricket, Rathod still seems to be far from the selectors’ radar.

Yash Rathod Tops Charts with 960 Runs in Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Season

Yash Rathod has become one of the key players for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. In the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy, he scored 490 runs at an average of 49 and played an important part in taking his team to the final.

In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, Yash was the top run scorer with 960 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.33. He made five centuries and three fifties, with a highest score of 151. He shone in the knockouts too, scoring 112 in the quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu and then 54 and 151 in the semifinal against Mumbai.

