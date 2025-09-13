News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Who Is Yash Rathod, the Ranji Trophy 2025 Hero Who Smashed 194 in the Duleep Trophy Final
indian-cricket-team

Who Is Yash Rathod, the Ranji Trophy 2025 Hero Who Smashed 194 in the Duleep Trophy Final?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 13, 2025
3 min read

The middle-order player scored a career-best 194 before getting out in the second session on Day 3.

Who Is Yash Rathod, the Ranji Trophy 2025 Hero Who Smashed 194 in the Duleep Trophy Final

Central Zone batter Yash Rathod narrowly missed out on a double century in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Bengaluru. The middle-order player scored a career-best 194 before getting out in the second session on Day 3. During his innings, he put together two partnerships of more than 150 runs, helping his team cross 500 in reply to South Zone’s 149 all out in the first innings.

Who is Yash Rathod?

Yash Rathod, born on May 16, 2000, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is a left-handed middle-order batter who represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket.

He comes from a family that loves cricket, and his uncle, Pawan Rathod, guided him in the early days. The tough training sessions with his uncle helped him stay disciplined and learn how to spend more time at the crease.

Yash Rathod Breakthrough in 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy

Yash Rathod first made a mark in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, finishing as the top scorer with 945 runs, including five centuries and a highest of 223. His form earned him a spot in India’s Under-19 squad for the Sri Lanka tour, where the team did well. While many of his teammates went on to play Ranji Trophy, Yash had to wait longer for his chance.

He carried his form into the following season too, scoring 1,089 runs to finish as the second-highest run-getter, with four centuries and a top score of 257.

In November 2019, Yash was picked for India’s Emerging squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He made his List A debut in that tournament against Nepal on November 14, 2019. His T20 debut came later, on January 17, 2021.

Yash finally made his first-class debut in 2023, a big milestone in his cricket career.

Yash Rathod Strong Numbers in First-Class and List A Cricket

Yash Rathod has been consistent in domestic cricket. Since making his first-class debut in 2023, he has played 20 matches and scored 1,672 runs at an average of 50.66. He has six centuries and eight fifties.

In List A cricket, since 2019, he has played 24 matches and scored 859 runs in 23 innings at an average of 47.72, with three centuries and two fifties. He has featured in only two T20 games, both back in 2021.

Despite these impressive numbers in first-class and List A cricket, Rathod still seems to be far from the selectors’ radar.

ALSO READ:

Yash Rathod Tops Charts with 960 Runs in Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Season

Yash Rathod has become one of the key players for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. In the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy, he scored 490 runs at an average of 49 and played an important part in taking his team to the final.

In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, Yash was the top run scorer with 960 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.33. He made five centuries and three fifties, with a highest score of 151. He shone in the knockouts too, scoring 112 in the quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu and then 54 and 151 in the semifinal against Mumbai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Central Zone
Duldeep Trophy 2025
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Vidarbha
Yash Rathod
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

Title-winning Australia Captain Meg Lanning Backs Hosts India to Clinch Maiden Trophy in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Title-winning Captain Backs Hosts India to Clinch Maiden Trophy in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India Women have claimed an ODI series victory in England and also won the tri-nation series, involving Sri Lanka and South Africa, in 2025.
6:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Sanjay Manjrekar

Why India Will Face an Unusual Challenge From Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Clash

It will be their first meeting since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
5:37 pm
Aditya Ighe
India vs Pakistan Likely Playing XI, Key Matchups for Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India vs Pakistan: Likely Playing XI, Key Matchups for Asia Cup 2025 Clash

In Asia Cup history, India have 10 wins against Pakistan’s 6 from 19 matches, with 3 ending without a result.
4:19 pm
Sagar Paul
India Fielding Coach Rolls Out Unique Practice Routine To Raise Fielding Standards Ahead of Pakistan Clash.

India Fielding Coach Rolls Out Unique Practice Routine To Raise Fielding Standards Ahead of Pakistan Clash

T Dilip brought a new method to help Indian players become sharper as a fielding unit.
2:37 pm
Darpan Jain
India Batting Coach Makes Big Revelation On Sanju Samson Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India Batting Coach Makes Big Revelation On Sanju Samson Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

He did not get a chance to bat in India's opener against the United Arab Emirates.
9:53 pm
Amogh Bodas
Arshdeep Singh India IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Why Should Arshdeep Singh Play Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025?

He last played a T20I match for India on January 31.
9:14 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.