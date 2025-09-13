News
South Africa Captain Aiden Markram Set to Lead Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2026, Discusses T20 World Cup 2026 Prospects
south-africa-cricket

South Africa Captain Aiden Markram Set to Lead Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2026, Discusses T20 World Cup 2026 Prospects

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 13, 2025
1 min read
South Africa Captain Aiden Markram Set to Lead Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2026, Discusses T20 World Cup 2026 Prospects

The T20I captain of South Africa, Aiden Markram, has been appointed as the captain of Durban’s Super Giants for the SA20 2026. The announcement came just after the recent SA20 2026 auction, where the player was acquired for a huge amount of R14 million (approximately INR 7 crores) by the franchise.

This also made him the second most expensive player in the T20 tournament’s history, after youngster Dewald Brevis, who secured a whopping R16.5 million (approximately INR 8.3 crore) on the same day from the Pretoria Capitals.

Previously, the record for the highest-paid player was held by Tristan Stubbs, whom the Sunrisers Eastern Cape roped in for R9.2 million (approximately Rs 4.6 crore) ahead of the inaugural SA20 season in 2023.

More to follow…

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

