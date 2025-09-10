Why Is Lungi Ngidi Not In South Africa Squad For T20I Series Against England?

He played in the ODI series against England.

South Africa speedster Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against England. Ngidi sustained a right hamstring strain, which became his reason to be ruled out of the three-match series. Unfortunately, injuries are an unavoidable part of a fast bowler’s career, and Ngidi is having to go through one at a crucial juncture.

The Protea fast bowler suffered the injury at the time of training on Tuesday at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Additionally, he was seen getting a bit uncomfortable due to the strain, and was soon taken for scans. The scans revealed the extent of the injury. Subsequently, the pacer was ruled out of the series.

The 29-year-old will return to South Africa on Thursday. However, Nandre Burger will be replacing the right-arm pacer for the three-match series. Burger was one of the top five highest bids in the recently concluded SA20 auction, and he will be itching to add to his T20I numbers against England.

PROTEAS MEN T20I SQUAD UPDATE 🚨



Proteas Men’s fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the T20 International (T20I) series against England with a right hamstring strain.



He sustained the injury during training on Tuesday at Sophia Gardens in Cardiﬀ, and subsequent scans… pic.twitter.com/Lnp3cal9Ho — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 10, 2025

How the Absence Of Lungi Ngidi Will Affect the Proteas

The pacer was never the fastest bowler in the team. His speeds were always in the average range. But there was something which made the 29-year-old special. It was the accuracy with which he bowled, even in the shortest format. To add to that, Ngidi rattles the batters with his slower deliveries.

One of the greatest strengths for bowlers who can bowl the slower delivery, is their ability to execute the skill without changing their action. The bowling action, at release is exactly the same like it would be for a stock delivery. And that is what makes the bowler lethal. The South Africans will hope that he recovers soon.

With an all-important T20 World Cup early next year, the Proteas would want him in the ranks immediately. However, head coach Shukri Conrad and the management will have to find a way to manage his workload. With him absent, the entire workload of pace bowling will fall on Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen.

Speaking of numbers, Ngidi has picked 70 wickets in the 50 games he has played in. His economy stands at 8.92, something that he will wish to improve on. To add to that, the right-arm pacer has racked up two four-wicket hauls. Additionally, he also has a solitary five-wicket haul in the shortest format. Ngidi has been of great help for South Africa in the last eight years.

Updated South Africa Squad For Three T20Is Against England

Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger.

