Kuldeep Yadav Spins a Web Around UAE To Hand India Historic Win ; Key Highlights From IND vs UAE In Asia Cup 2025

India registered victory by nine wickets.

India have started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a high. Their game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ended in a huge victory. India won the match by nine wickets, and also shattered a couple of records. India chased a target of 58 with 93 balls remaining, which was their best victory in terms of balls remaining. Kuldeep Yadav had a huge role to play in the fixture.

However, the Indians achieved another feat. This was also the second biggest victory in terms of balls remaining, amongst Test playing nations – only after England’s victory which they achieved with 101 deliveries remaining. India’s win in their opener against UAE will give them huge confidence.

Kuldeep Yadav Ignites UAE’s Collapse

Playing for the first time after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final this year, Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc on the hosts. He started off with an over conceding just four runs. But the biggest damage caused by the leg-spinner came in his second over. The chinaman ended up picking three wickets in his second over.

The dismissals came on the first, fourth and sixth delivery of the over. This over completely pushed the hosts against the wall, a situation that they were not able to recover from. Kuldeep’s best delivery came on the last delivery of his second over, which was a googly coming in to the left-hander.

To add to that, the leg-spinner ended up picking four wickets in just 13 deliveries. He picked four wickets and conceded just seven runs in the match. His impact was massive, as the Indians were able to restrict the hosts to a minimal total of 57 runs.

How Suryakumar Yadav Used His Bowlers Wisely

Rotating the bowlers is one of the most important things for a skipper, irrespective of the format. And Suryakumar Yadav did that wonderfully well. In the powerplay itself, he bowled three overs of Jasprit Bumrah. The question at that point was the bowler who would bowl the overs at the death.

But the game did not go to that point. The Indians managed to skittle the hosts out for a mere 57, in just 13.1 overs. Having said that, the Blues managed to win the game with a whopping 93 balls remaining. They just lost one wicket and were able to get to the target within no time.

Even if the game could have gone deep in the first innings, the visitors could have used the services of Varun Chakaravarthy. The UAE batters were not able to read the mystery spinner very well, and he could have been a good fit at the death.

