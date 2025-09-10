‘Clear Victim Of Politics’ – Fans Enraged As Arshdeep Singh Does Not Start in India XI For Asia Cup 2025

Arshdeep last played a T20I for India in January this year.

Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, the Indian cricket team has seen several surprising exclusions and inclusions in both playing XI combinations and squad selections. The England tour was one such example. Today’s surprise is Arshdeep Singh being benched for India’s ongoing match against hosts UAE in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025.

During the coin toss, captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XI for IND vs UAE

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, and Simranjeet Singh.

Why is Arshdeep Singh not included in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?

One of India’s best pacers in the T20 format, the 26-year-old is warming the bench. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are the lead pacers. Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma can also bowl a couple of overs. India have gone spin-heavy as per the pitch conditions, including Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel.

Arshdeep has picked up 99 wickets in 63 T20Is, 10 more than Bumrah in seven fewer games. However, Arshdeep’s economy rate of 8.29 cannot be compared to Bumrah’s miraculous 6.27. The left-arm pacer rose to fame when he became India’s highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup 2022. He was also the rising star in the 2024 season, picking two more wickets than Bumrah in the campaign.

Yet, for this match against the UAE, the captain and coach opted for batting depth and a variety of bowling options. India can bat as far as No.8. They have a total of three batters, five all-rounders, and three bowlers. This combination has enraged the fans, especially at the cost of Arshdeep sitting out. Most believe he could’ve replaced Dube. That way, there would have been less pressure on main pacers Bumrah and Hardik, in terms of bowling a full quota of four overs as well as an added death bowling option.

Social Reactions As India Chose Shivam Dube Over Arshdeep Singh

Social Reactions As India Chose Shivam Dube Over Arshdeep Singh

Don't you think arshdeep is a clear victim of politics. Instead of giving a chance to a proper fast bowler they are going for an allrounder and a part time bowler like shivam dube for batting depth which is not necessary. Arshdeep can create a huge destruction of uae batting. pic.twitter.com/TeDYbjMoQr — viratpaglu🇮🇳 (@viratfever18) September 10, 2025

We could have easily played Arshdeep Singh instead of Shivam Dube.



This is totally Gautam Gambhir Politics. We will badly miss Arshdeep against if we go with the same team against Pakistan.



We just can’t let GG ruin great bowler and Indian cricket.#CricketTwitter #INDvsUAE — CA Aman Agarwal (Modi) (@that_caguy) September 10, 2025

You know gambhir is intentionally putting Arshdeep aside from the team but you can't prove it pic.twitter.com/s9dqT11iMI — Ismail (@wyd_ismail) September 10, 2025

Arshdeep singh is Our no one Bowler in t20I



First Gautam Gambhir did not give him a chance in Tests and now he has been removed from the T20 Asia Cup team as well .



He is Better Bowler Than Jasprit Bumrah



Rinku Singh also removed from the team pic.twitter.com/B8JFjbn0cw — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) September 10, 2025

Arshdeep Singh is clearly a victim of dirty politics.

He is a 3 format player imho and hasn't been picked in the starting 11 in his best format ie t20i. You got to feel very sorry for him. That's why hiring a PR team to hype you is very important 👏 pic.twitter.com/au7ZkKWsHg — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) September 10, 2025

🚨 Arshdeep Singh got dropped by Gautam Gambhir against UAE because he cannot bat.



– Arshdeep Singh debuted for India in 2021 & already became India's all time highest wicket taker in India in T20Is.



– Took most wickets in 2024T20I WC & won us.



Dropped!pic.twitter.com/gFqbF6LYhF — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 10, 2025

Arshdeep was India’s best bowler in the 2024 T20 WC, even steeped up in final. He needed just 1 more wicket to be the fastest Indian to 100 T20I wickets but Gambhir benched him today just to push his KKR lobby guy Varun.

Team getting ruined by politics 💔pic.twitter.com/GzPTSfnbk7 — ADITYA (@Wxtreme10) September 10, 2025

First in the Champions Trophy and now in the Asia Cup, I hope Gambhir does not have any personal grudge against Arshdeep otherwise his career will not be as good as his potential. — Charchit Prabhakar (@CharchitPrabha2) September 10, 2025

Everyone can't be a great skipper as Ro.Example is look at Final 11 (in Asia Cup) if RO would be there he would have chosen Arshdeep/Harshit from 16 Squad. Also SKY deployed worst fielders Varun & Kuldeep at boundary. Seriously these 2? What's the role of Dube? Why to bowl 1st? — Bhavika Parmar (@Bhavika45529305) September 10, 2025

Abhishek bhi part time spinner hai jo 2 over aaram se nikal leta but Arshdeep ke sath CT se ho rha ye sab fr kya hi kahe ab — AYUSH (@AyushSingh1_) September 10, 2025

