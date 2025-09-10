‘Clear Victim Of Politics’ – Fans Enraged As Arshdeep Singh Does Not Start in India XI For Asia Cup 2025

Arshdeep last played a T20I for India in January this year.
Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, the Indian cricket team has seen several surprising exclusions and inclusions in both playing XI combinations and squad selections. The England tour was one such example. Today’s surprise is Arshdeep Singh being benched for India’s ongoing match against hosts UAE in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025.
During the coin toss, captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, and Simranjeet Singh.
One of India’s best pacers in the T20 format, the 26-year-old is warming the bench. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are the lead pacers. Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma can also bowl a couple of overs. India have gone spin-heavy as per the pitch conditions, including Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel.
Arshdeep has picked up 99 wickets in 63 T20Is, 10 more than Bumrah in seven fewer games. However, Arshdeep’s economy rate of 8.29 cannot be compared to Bumrah’s miraculous 6.27. The left-arm pacer rose to fame when he became India’s highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup 2022. He was also the rising star in the 2024 season, picking two more wickets than Bumrah in the campaign.
Yet, for this match against the UAE, the captain and coach opted for batting depth and a variety of bowling options. India can bat as far as No.8. They have a total of three batters, five all-rounders, and three bowlers. This combination has enraged the fans, especially at the cost of Arshdeep sitting out. Most believe he could’ve replaced Dube. That way, there would have been less pressure on main pacers Bumrah and Hardik, in terms of bowling a full quota of four overs as well as an added death bowling option.
Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).
Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.Read more