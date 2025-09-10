News
Why is Mohammed Siraj Not In India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad?
indian-cricket-team

Why is Mohammed Siraj Not In India Asia Cup 2025 Squad for IND vs UAE Match?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 10, 2025
4 min read

The right-arm pacer has featured in 16 T20Is so far.

Why is Mohammed Siraj Not In India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

After India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was declared, there was a huge backlash from the fans, which was expected. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were not included in the 15-member squad. However, Mohammed Siraj, who played in the Asia Cup 2023, was not selected to be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The pacer last featured in a T20I for India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

Siraj was a part of the playing XI in the Asia Cup 2023. He did not just take part, but played a huge role in India lifting the title. The 31-year-old rocked the Sri Lankans in the Final of the tournament, picking a six-wicket haul in no time. As a result, India lifted the title after chasing the score without losing a wicket.

After Sri Lanka opted to bat first, they were skittled out for a mere 50 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the destructor-in-chief, with figures of 6/21 in his seven overs. Despite shining for India in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Siraj couldn’t find a place in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. The Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler was not a part of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad as well.

Going back to the match centre, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first.

Playing XI for IND vs UAE

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, and Simranjeet Singh.

Why Mohammed Siraj Has Been Away From India’s White-ball Cricket

In a press conference just after the squad declaration of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, skipper Rohit Sharma explained Siraj’s exclusion. He said that with the team combination that they had in mind, Siraj would not be able to bowl with the new ball. To add to that, he is not the best when it comes to death bowling. Hence, he was left out of the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Death bowling is not a skill which Siraj has mastered yet in his career in the shortest format. Even in his initial years at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he used to be taken to the cleaners by a lot of batters in the death overs. And that can be a reason for the speedster not being picked in the T20I squad.

Siraj has featured in 16 T20Is for India and has only been able to scalp 14 wickets. He holds an economy of almost eight, with the best figures of 4/17. Having said that, he has transformed into a beast in red-ball cricket and has quickly become India’s most reliable bowler. But, he will have to put in some hard yards in, to revive his white-ball career.

ALSO READ:

How Are India Stacked Without the Gujarat Titans Pacer

Very balanced, to say the least. India have picked Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as the pacers for the tournament. To add to that, Bumrah is not expected to play all the games and will be rested frequently. The Indians are expected to start with two seamers, with Hardik Pandya filling in as the third seaming option.

On wickets in the UAE, the spinners will offer more assistance to the chances of every team. Also, that is where India have stacked up a formidable combination. Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel are clear favourites to start, and it will have to be seen how skipper Suryakumar Yadav manages his bowlers.

As far as the absence of Mohammed Siraj is concerned, it would not hurt India much. Arshdeep has been brilliant at the death, with his immaculate yorkers and India will hope the same from him in the tournament. Harshit Rana or Hardik Pandya might take the new ball in the absence of Bumrah.

Siraj will have to make sure he improves his variations, which will make him a formidable force at the back end of the innings. He took the second-most wickets of his IPL stints during his recent season with GT. He managed 16 wickets this season, only behind the 19 that he managed in 2023. Additionally, his economy in 2025 was 9.24, which is a bit too heavy for a pacer.

Asia Cup 2025
India
Mohammed Siraj
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

