Will Sam Konstas Make Australia’s Ashes 2025 Squad? Youngster Opens Up on Debate Before India Tour

Learning how to overcome failures and find a way to score runs when out of form will be key as part of Sam Konstas’ bid to a long international career. There was a lot of buzz around his inclusion for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Sam Konstas Aims to Partner Usman Khawaja in Ashes 2025

The right-hand batter scored a quick-fire fifty in the Boxing Day Test against India on his debut but the critics said he would not be able to play aggressively on a regular basis and succeed. Since then, he hasn’t got much to celebrate about his batting, managing just 95 runs in the next four Tests at a horrid average of 11.87. Despite recent underwhelming performances, the 19-year-old is still hopeful for his inclusion in Australia’s squad for the highly anticipated Ashes 2025 and asserted that he doesn’t have any regrets about his approach on debut against Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian team.

“I wouldn’t change it,” Konstas told AAP. “I don’t have any regrets in my life to be honest. Personally, it was the right method at the time, and it paid off and don’t get too fixated about what others say. Whatever I feel is right I totally commit to. My method is someone who is an aggressive batsman that likes to take on the game, while understanding the game situation when I do play well. It is about trying to score runs and win games. The more experiences I have in different conditions the more I will adapt. I have to find my method and what works best in each situation.”

Konstas faces competition from players including Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, and others who aim to partner Usman Khawaja for the opening Test of the Ashes series in Perth.

Break From Social Media

The right-hand batter feels that not having social media works for him as it helps to avoid external criticism. Konstas, who shot to fame overnight attracting 2,81,000 followers on Instagram, asserted that watching the ball and not his smartphone is the primary focus for now.

“I never had social media until I was 18. I had it for a year and now I have taken a break from it to be more present and try and get back in the Ashes squad,” Konstas said. “It is just about focusing on myself and trying to give it a good crack. Everyone uses social media differently, but I feel now is the right time to get off it. I don’t read my comments on Instagram. I don’t care what other people say to be honest, but everyone has their opinion.”

Sam Konstas Eyes to India Tour to Find His Test Form

Konstas still has a decent time in his hands to find his rhythm and form to bolster his case for the Ashes.

“It is about trying to be in the present moment with any game I play whether it be my club team, NSW or Australia A ahead of the Ashes. For me it was about trying to find methods for scoring runs in those conditions and understanding the bounce is variable and trying to find another method, if I do go again,” said Konstas.

His first chance to showcase will come when Australia A will tour to India for two four-day matches against India A in Lucknow. After the Australia A tour of India, which will also include three 50-over matches, the New South Wales batter also eyes Sheffield Shield 2025-26 matches in October to prove his mettle and find a place in Australia’s Ashes squad.

The five-Test series will commence from November 21, 2025, at the Optus Stadium in Perth and will conclude with the Pink Test, slated at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4, 2026. The second match will be a Day-Night Test at the historic Gabba in Brisbane from December 4 onwards, followed by the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval, starting from 17-21 December. The fourth Test will be a Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, England will be under immense pressure to win the Ashes after a decade since their last triumph in 2015 at home. Notably, Australia have lost only one Ashes series at home since 1987, a 1-3 outcome in 2010-11.

