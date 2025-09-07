Star Australia Batter Achieves A Rare Feat, Claims Hat-trick in T20 Max Championship Final

Redlands denied back-to-back title wins for Valley, defeating them by 41 runs in the final.

Star batter Marnus Labuschagne is not in Australia’s T20I setup, but he has made a strong case following up his exceptional hundred on Tuesday. He is primarily known for his classical batting and outstanding fielding. Labuschagne, who bowls a part-time leg-spin or medium pace, has achieved something every bowler aims to achieve at least once in their career. Representing Redlands, Labuschagne has claimed a hat-trick, playing a crucial role in helping his side clinch the T20 Max competition on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne Claims A T20 Hat-Trick

Defending a massive 192-run target, Redland got off to an exceptional start as Valley were struggling at 32/4 in 5.1 overs. While Connor O’Riordan dismissed opposition captain Hugh Weigen and Dylan Mclachlan in the very first over of the innings that had extra deliveries, wickets, runs, and no-balls, James Bazley and Jack Sinfield got rid of Patrick Cotter in their respective first overs.

However, Max Bryant and Jayden Draper batted aggressively to change the momentum. Together, they forged a solid 73-run partnership off only 34 balls, bringing Valley back in the contest. Captain Bazley took a gamble by introducing Labuschagne, who bowled two economical overs on the trot and also picked a wicket of Tom Morris (17 off 14 balls), who edged the short-pitched ball to the keeper on the last ball of the second over.

The right-arm leg-spinner then dismissed Cameron Boyce on the first ball of the 18th over, his third. Boyce stepped down to the ground even before the ball was released, taking the ball on the full toss and hitting towards deep mid-wicket just to find a fielder on the boundary line. While his first two wickets came on two very poor deliveries, the 31-year-old then produced a magical delivery, pitching it on the off-stump, creating the gap between bat and pad. It proved more than enough with the ball, castling on the leg stump, completing his hat trick to secure victory and deny Valley back-to-back titles. Valley were eventually skittled out for 150 off 17.2 overs, losing the match by a massive 41-run margin.

Redlands vs Valley T20 Max Final 2025 Highlights

Earlier, Labuschagne and Sam Heazlett opened for Redlands on Sunday at Allan Border Field in the title clash. Labuschagne was inventive early on, smashing three boundaries off the first nine balls. But soon lost his wicket to Jack Wildermuth, holing one into the air. The Redlands lost their next three wickets within just 27 runs and were reeling at 53/4 off eight overs at one stage.

And then Jimmy Peirson, who had scored 252 runs at an average of 84 coming into the final, came to rescue his team. He did get good support from the other end with Bangs and L Drennan stood at the crease, allowing Peirson to take charge against Valley bowlers. He brought up a 33-ball 50 and took just 17 more deliveries to convert it into a magnificent hundred. He remained unbeaten on a quick-fire 102 off 50 balls at a strike rate of 204. His knock was laced with 10 fours and five sixes.

Needing sixteen off the final five balls to bring up his century, Peirson sent Wildermuth for a humongous six and two consecutive boundaries on the leg side to reach three figures off 49 deliveries. Notably, Peirson was the only Redland player to score over the 20-run mark, contributing 53% of the total innings tally. As a result, Peirson was adjudged Player of the Match. Boyce (1-21) was the most economical bowler for Valley, while Benji Floros (2-35) and Tom Hallion (1-27) provided support.

