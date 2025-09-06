Australia Must Groom Younger Pacers With An Eye On Post ‘Big Three’ Era 

The main Aussie pace trio doesn't have much time left.

Australia men’s cricket team has enjoyed the services of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood for a decade. They have reaped great rewards with three of the all-time great fast bowlers playing in the same period.

However, the trio is heading towards the twilight of their careers. That should send warning bells to the Australia management. Who will take the mantle from these three to carry forward the legacy? Who can fill up their shoes in two years time, especially in Test cricket? Questions that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Australia Should Plan for The Post ‘Big 3’ Era

Mitch Starc recently announced his retirement from the T20I format. He has been a loyal servant of Australian cricket and this move was aimed at extending his Test and ODI career. The left-arm quick has played 100 Tests and still has the hunger to keep going. But he is 35 years of age and may not have much time left.

Hazlewood is past 34 and his body has gone through multiple injury troubles in recent years. He has had to miss important matches due to fitness. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, he could play only two Tests out of five against India.

Cummins, one of the greatest fast bowlers ever, is the youngest of the three at 32. But a latest back injury has raised some concerns for the upcoming Ashes. Cummins is currently doubtful for the first Test against England which starts on November 21. Moreover, he might need to be managed throughout the series. Back injuries to fast bowlers can be frustrating and Cummins has experienced this in early years of his career.

With their main trio having only a few years left in them, it is paramount for Australia to start investing in the younger talent.

Australia Need to Groom Younger Pacers Like Callum Vidler and Fergus O’Neill

One of Australia’s major concerns has been the pool of their backup pace options. Scott Boland is their first-choice back-up in Tests but he is older than the main trio. Sean Abbott has been around the team for a decade and he is 33 years of age.

Michael Neser has been unfortunate to be on the fringes. He is now 35 years old. Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, and Spencer Johnson were supposed to lead the next pack of Aussie fast bowlers but they have had to deal with constant injury problems.

Things are slightly better in white-ball cricket with Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett doing well in recent times. Bartlett is perhaps the best all-format option going forward.

But talking specifically about Tests, Australia should look at guys like Callum Vidler and Fergus O’Neill. The latter is 24 years of age and has an exceptional record in First Class cricket. O’Neill has taken 133 wickets from 33 matches at a magnificent average of 20.03. He has decent pace and pretty good control with the ball.

🚨 Screamer 🚨



Callum Vidler has the first two for Queensland and that's a beauty from Jimmy Peirson! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/mP2X1xNnCb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 26, 2025

Vidler is a 19-year-old sensation who can touch 150 kmph and can hurry the batters. The former Under-19 star has played only three FC games but has shown promising signs. Vidler can move the ball both ways, nail yorkers, and has sharp bouncers up his sleeve.

Both Vidler and O’Neill have age on their side and can be great assets in years to come. But for them to carry the bowling attack, Australia must start grooming them at earliest.

