Why Australia Should Give Tim David Another Go in ODIs After T20I Promotion With Sights on World Cup 2027

He scored 187 runs at 18.14 strike rate in the IPL 2025.

The Australian cricket team is currently going through a transition phase in ODIs. Former skipper Steven Smith and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced their retirements from the 50-over format before the Champions Trophy (CT) 2025, despite being named in the squad. Their departures have left a significant void that Australia are aiming to fill ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. Tim David could be the answer to all their problems.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM – ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Void left by Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis retirements

In the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa at home, Cameron Green batted at No.3 and has nearly solidified his case with the second-fastest ODI hundred by an Australian. Green finished the series as the third leading run-getter of the series with 156 runs at a staggering average of 78, striking at 133.33. He was exceptional in the T20I series against West Indies as well, where he batted at the same position. The right-hand batter had amassed 205 runs in five matches, averaging a whopping 68.33 at a strike rate of 164.

Australia had to change its plans after Mitch Owen and Matthew Short were ruled out of the ODI series due to injuries. The new number six or seven, who often need to bat with higher strike rates, couldn’t provide a similar confidence. The hosts tried keeper-batter Alex Carey and seam bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie at numbers six and seven, respectively, who had miserable outings as batters. While Carey managed just 13 runs across two innings, averaging 6.50 at a strike rate of 61.90, Hardie scored 14 runs at a 53.84 strike rate, averaging a mere seven. This shows the vacuum after the retirements of key players.

ALSO READ:

Why Australia Should Try Tim David in ODIs

The move to bring in Tim David in the ODI setup could be a game-changer. David has been a consistent performer for the Kangaroos and is currently enjoying a dream run in T20I cricket. He is mainly known for his power-hitting and match-finishing abilities in the shortest format. Australia are looking for the same in ODI cricket, and the inclusion of David could be a smart move towards it. David, who moved to Australia from Singapore, has played four ODI matches in 2023, where he failed to capitalise. He is currently in the form of his life and could be trusted for at least one series.

David boasts a huge experience of playing in different conditions and on different surfaces. He has played in most franchise tournaments across the globe, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Major League Cricket (MLC), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International League T20 (ILT20), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred Men’s, Pakistan Super League (PSL), SA20, and T20 Blast.

With India scheduled to tour for the three-match ODI series in October, Australia can have a look at Tim David as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell or Marcus Stoinis as a finisher. Moreover, he can roll his arm over, and he has already taken five wickets in T20Is and one in ODIs.

Tim David – The Finisher

The 29-year-old has been batting at No.6 in the T20Is and in the franchise leagues. He was recently promoted to No.5 and then to No.4 in the T20Is. Batting at No.5, David smashed the 37-ball hundred against the West Indies, the fastest by an Australian. With that century, David also became the first Australian to score a hundred while batting at No.5 or lower. He was the second leading run-getter of the T20I series against the Proteas with 150 runs, including two fifties. The batter had scored 132 runs in just two innings at a strike rate of 269.38.

His performances at No.5 in the shortest format are also exceptional. He has 319 runs to his name in nine innings, averaging 53.16 at a strike rate of 180.22. At No.6, he has amassed 544 runs in 27 innings, including two fifties, averaging 28.63 and striking at 172.69. This showcases his ability to hit boundaries at will and change the moment to his side’s favour. Hence, Tim David could be the answer for Australia’s lower-order conundrum.