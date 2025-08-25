News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Tim David Australia 2027 ODI World Cup
australia-cricket

Why Australia Should Give Tim David Another Go in ODIs After T20I Promotion With Sights on World Cup 2027

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 25, 2025
4 min read

He scored 187 runs at 18.14 strike rate in the IPL 2025.

Tim David Australia 2027 ODI World Cup

The Australian cricket team is currently going through a transition phase in ODIs. Former skipper Steven Smith and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced their retirements from the 50-over format before the Champions Trophy (CT) 2025, despite being named in the squad. Their departures have left a significant void that Australia are aiming to fill ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. Tim David could be the answer to all their problems.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

Void left by Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis retirements

In the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa at home, Cameron Green batted at No.3 and has nearly solidified his case with the second-fastest ODI hundred by an Australian. Green finished the series as the third leading run-getter of the series with 156 runs at a staggering average of 78, striking at 133.33. He was exceptional in the T20I series against West Indies as well, where he batted at the same position. The right-hand batter had amassed 205 runs in five matches, averaging a whopping 68.33 at a strike rate of 164.

Australia had to change its plans after Mitch Owen and Matthew Short were ruled out of the ODI series due to injuries. The new number six or seven, who often need to bat with higher strike rates, couldn’t provide a similar confidence. The hosts tried keeper-batter Alex Carey and seam bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie at numbers six and seven, respectively, who had miserable outings as batters. While Carey managed just 13 runs across two innings, averaging 6.50 at a strike rate of 61.90, Hardie scored 14 runs at a 53.84 strike rate, averaging a mere seven. This shows the vacuum after the retirements of key players.

ALSO READ:

Why Australia Should Try Tim David in ODIs

The move to bring in Tim David in the ODI setup could be a game-changer. David has been a consistent performer for the Kangaroos and is currently enjoying a dream run in T20I cricket. He is mainly known for his power-hitting and match-finishing abilities in the shortest format. Australia are looking for the same in ODI cricket, and the inclusion of David could be a smart move towards it. David, who moved to Australia from Singapore, has played four ODI matches in 2023, where he failed to capitalise. He is currently in the form of his life and could be trusted for at least one series.

David boasts a huge experience of playing in different conditions and on different surfaces. He has played in most franchise tournaments across the globe, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Major League Cricket (MLC), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International League T20 (ILT20), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred Men’s, Pakistan Super League (PSL), SA20, and T20 Blast. 

With India scheduled to tour for the three-match ODI series in October, Australia can have a look at Tim David as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell or Marcus Stoinis as a finisher. Moreover, he can roll his arm over, and he has already taken five wickets in T20Is and one in ODIs. 

Tim David – The Finisher

The 29-year-old has been batting at No.6 in the T20Is and in the franchise leagues. He was recently promoted to No.5 and then to No.4 in the T20Is. Batting at No.5, David smashed the 37-ball hundred against the West Indies, the fastest by an Australian. With that century, David also became the first Australian to score a hundred while batting at No.5 or lower. He was the second leading run-getter of the T20I series against the Proteas with 150 runs, including two fifties. The batter had scored 132 runs in just two innings at a strike rate of 269.38.

His performances at No.5 in the shortest format are also exceptional. He has 319 runs to his name in nine innings, averaging 53.16 at a strike rate of 180.22. At No.6, he has amassed 544 runs in 27 innings, including two fifties, averaging 28.63 and striking at 172.69. This showcases his ability to hit boundaries at will and change the moment to his side’s favour. Hence, Tim David could be the answer for Australia’s lower-order conundrum. 

2027 Cricket World Cup
AUS vs SA
Australia
Tim David
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Australian Spin Sensation Cooper Connolly Takes Maiden Career Fifer, Eclipses Legendary Shane Warne in AUS vs SA 3rd ODI

Australian Spin Sensation Takes Maiden Career Fifer, Eclipses Legendary Shane Warne in AUS vs SA 3rd ODI

5:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Cameron Green Maiden ODI hundred Australia vs South Africa

Cameron Green Records Second-Fastest ODI Century By An Australian as Team Smashes Third 400+ Total in AUS vs SA 3rd ODI

South Africa won the first and second ODI of the series.
3:11 pm
Disha Asrani
Australia pacer Lance Morris has suffered another major blow in his career and will be out of action for a lengthy period.

Australia Pacer Ruled Out for 12 Months Due to Back Surgery

He experienced a lower back soreness while preparing for the ODI series against South Africa.
1:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI?

Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI?

He scored 65 runs in the ODI series opener.
August 22, 2025
Sreejita Sen
cameron green to start bowling australia aus vs eng the ashes 2025

Ahead Of The Ashes 2025-26 Star All-rounder Set To Bowl After a Long Gap To Keep Place In Playing XI

The all-rounder has stayed away from bowling in Test since March last year
August 21, 2025
Samarnath Soory
australia-star-adam-zampa-reprimanded-by-icc-for-use-of-inappropriate-language-during-aus-vs-sa-1st-odi

Australia Star Reprimanded by ICC for Use of Inappropriate Language During AUS vs SA 1st ODI

He finished with figures of 1/58 in the first ODI.
August 20, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.