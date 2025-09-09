News
Quietly Under The Radar, Sri Lanka Are Building A Solid ODI Side for Cricket World Cup 2027
international-cricket

Quietly Under The Radar, Sri Lanka Are Building A Solid ODI Side for Cricket World Cup 2027 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 9, 2025
4 min read

They have won 19 out of 28 ODIs since the last World Cup.

Quietly Under The Radar, Sri Lanka Are Building A Solid ODI Side for Cricket World Cup 2027

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 inches closer, one team is quietly shaping up to be a dark horse and that’s Sri Lanka. They had a disastrous campaign in the 2023 edition in India, where they finished ninth on the table. But since then, they have made rapid strides in the fifty-over format. 

Their performance since the previous fifty-over World Cup has raised the expectations. Under the leadership of captain Charith Asalanka and head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, they are building a side that can surprise big teams in the next marquee event. 

Sri Lanka turning a new leaf in ODI cricket 

Sri Lanka had managed to win two games and lost seven times in the previous edition. They will be hoping to change that in 2027 in South Africa. They seem to be on the right path, winning 19 out of 28 ODIs since the last World Cup and losing six.

The Lankan Lions have a win-loss ratio of 3.166 in this period. They have defeated India by 2-0, and Australia by the same scoreline. They have also beaten West Indies and New Zealand. All of these series victories have come at home but show promising signs.

Sri Lanka have a strong batting line-up for the Cricket World Cup 2027

One of the biggest strengths for Sri Lanka in the fifty-over format in recent times is their batting line-up. They boast of some outstanding names in their top seven. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been sensational in the top three. 

Opening the innings, Nissanka has amassed 1,018 runs in the format since the previous World Cup at an average of 48 and strike rate of 98. The other opening spot is a bit of a concern but they had decent options in Avishka Fernando and Nishan Madushka.

In the same period, Kusal has scored 1,188 runs at an average of 49.50 while striking at 93. Captain Asalanka has been the second highest run-getter with 1,061 runs at 50.52 average and 96 strike rate. Janith Liyanage provides stability in the lower middle order, averaging 48 and striking at 86.

Having four batters who average over 48 is quite impressive and they will hold the key. Sri Lanka do lack a genuine power-hitter who can strike big in the end overs. Kamindu Mendis doesn’t have the big muscles but has shown in the past that he can score at a fast rate.

Having said that, Sri Lanka do have a line-up that can put on competitive scores on a consistent basis. 

ALSO READ: 

Quality bowling attack for slower surfaces but could be a concern in South Africa 

Sri Lanka bowlers have done a great job in this period but they have benefitted from playing most of the matches in home conditions. They have mostly fielded a spin-heavy attack given the pitches in the subcontinent. It isn’t a surprise that the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have been highly successful. 

Their real test will come when they play outside these conditions. Both the frontline spinners have a tendency to leak runs on flatter surfaces with not much spin on offer. 

Similarly, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka have done a great job in the pace bowling department. The other pace options include Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga, and Dushmantha Chameera. 

Most of them can be expensive when there’s not much help on offer. The lack of genuine world class pacers could hurt them away from home. 

Having said that, Sri Lanka do have a good variety in the bowling attack. Multiple quality spin all-rounders provide balance to the side. If the bowling attack can adapt to the away conditions, Sri Lanka might turn out to be the dark horse. 

Charith Asalanka
Cricket World Cup 2027
Kusal Mendis
Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

