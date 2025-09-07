Kamil Mishara Stars As Sri Lanka Chase Down 192 To Clinch the Series: Key Highlights From ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I

After an embarrassing 80 all out against Zimbabwe in the second T20I, Sri Lanka bounced back today in Harare to clinch the series 2-1. This will boost Charith Asalanka & Co. ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2025. However, despite a win today, Sri Lanka are going through shades of grey in the white-ball format. They would look to take the positives from this game before the big event starts on September 13 for Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss and deciding to field first, the Lankans had a tough time controlling the hosts. The wickets were picked regularly, with the first one falling down as early as the third over. But the other opener, Tadiwanashe Marumani, went on to complete his half-century. Quickfire 20s from Sean Williams, skipper Sikandar Raza, and Ryan Burl helped Zimbabwe put up 191/8. Dushan Hemantha scalped three wickets while Dushmantha Chameera took two. All bowlers were expensive, barring the Lankan skipper, who went wicketless.

But, in the second innings, the batting line-up played with fire and punished the bowlers. Red-hot 30+ knocks from openers Pathum Nissanka (33) and Kusal Mendis (30) set the stage for a win. Kamil Mishara was the most impressive with a whopping 73 not out off 43, including six boundaries and three sixes. Kusal Perera (46 not out) narrowly missed his half-century, but he contributed well with four fours and a couple of maximums.

Sri Lanka completed the target in 17.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

More to follow…