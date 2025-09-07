News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I
news

Kamil Mishara Stars As Sri Lanka Chase Down 192 To Clinch the Series: Key Highlights From ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 7, 2025
2 min read
Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I

After an embarrassing 80 all out against Zimbabwe in the second T20I, Sri Lanka bounced back today in Harare to clinch the series 2-1. This will boost Charith Asalanka & Co. ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2025. However, despite a win today, Sri Lanka are going through shades of grey in the white-ball format. They would look to take the positives from this game before the big event starts on September 13 for Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss and deciding to field first, the Lankans had a tough time controlling the hosts. The wickets were picked regularly, with the first one falling down as early as the third over. But the other opener, Tadiwanashe Marumani, went on to complete his half-century. Quickfire 20s from Sean Williams, skipper Sikandar Raza, and Ryan Burl helped Zimbabwe put up 191/8. Dushan Hemantha scalped three wickets while Dushmantha Chameera took two. All bowlers were expensive, barring the Lankan skipper, who went wicketless.

But, in the second innings, the batting line-up played with fire and punished the bowlers. Red-hot 30+ knocks from openers Pathum Nissanka (33) and Kusal Mendis (30) set the stage for a win. Kamil Mishara was the most impressive with a whopping 73 not out off 43, including six boundaries and three sixes. Kusal Perera (46 not out) narrowly missed his half-century, but he contributed well with four fours and a couple of maximums.

Sri Lanka completed the target in 17.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

More to follow…

Sri Lanka
ZIM vs SL
Zimbabwe
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

Jacob Bethell Hits Record Century, Joe Root Joins As England Charge In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Updated Highlights From Southampton ODI

Jacob Bethell Hits Record Century, Joe Root Joins As England Charge In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Updated Highlights From Southampton ODI

South Africa lead the three-match ODI series 2-0.
8:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Reveals Off-field Personality of Virat Kohli, Speaks About Suggestions He Received During IPL 2025

RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Reveals Off-field Personality of Virat Kohli, Speaks About Suggestions He Received During IPL 2025

The batter made the headlines during the IPL 2025 for his immense love and affection towards the former RCB captain, Virat Kohli.
4:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is 3 Indians In Top 6, Malaysia All-Rounder Virandeep Singh Tops List

Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is: 3 Indians In Top 6, Malaysia All-Rounder Virandeep Singh Tops List

Most players on the list are from the subcontinent, showing their strength in T20 cricket.
4:52 pm
Sagar Paul
Why Lungi Ngidi Is Not In the South Africa Playing XI In the 3rd ENG vs SA ODI

Why Is Lungi Ngidi Not In the South Africa Playing XI For the 3rd ENG vs SA ODI?

The right-arm pacer has picked 112 wickets in the 50-over format.
4:13 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why is David Miller Not In The South Africa ODI XI For England Series

Why is David Miller Not In The South Africa ODI XI For England Series

David Miller last played for South Africa in March.
7:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Why is Marco Jansen Not in South Africa Playing XI For ENG vs SA ODIs?

Why is Marco Jansen Not in South Africa Playing XI For ENG vs SA ODIs?

He last featured in the World Test Championship Final in June 2025.
7:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.