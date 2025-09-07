Jacob Bethell Hits Record Century, Joe Root Joins As England Charge In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Updated Highlights From Southampton ODI

South Africa lead the three-match ODI series 2-0.

Imagine being dropped on 44, and going on to score a dazzling century. That has been quite the story of English star Jacob Bethell. The youngster walked in at No.4, and he never put a foot wrong. Apart from the drop, which was granted to him by Nandre Burger, Bethell timed his shots to perfection. He brought up his century in 76 deliveries, which is a testament to his skill and valour. He was finally dismissed for a score of 110 off just 82 balls when he tried to attack Keshav Maharaj in the 41st over of the game.

Being 2-0 down in the three-match series, the English needed something like this to charge themselves up. South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in Southampton. And that did not turn out in their favour. The England batters dominated from ball one, and got to the 300-run mark in just the 41st over. And from there, there was no looking back.

Teams often look to go full throttle once they know they are in a strong position, and that is exactly what England did. The 182-run partnership between Bethell and Joe Root started off normally. But they soon took off once they were well set. And there was no doubt about the aggressor. The partnership between the Bethell and Root provided a firm platform for England to launch from.

There it is! 😍



Jacob Bethell’s maiden international hundred 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PbuZHZ7MQ5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2025

How Jacob Bethell Timed His Innings To Perfection

Bethell became the 2nd youngest England player to hit an ODI century after David Gower. The 21-year-old walked in to bat in the 17th over, after the dismissal of Jamie Smith. He started off his innings in a smart way. Bethell kept taking singles off good deliveries and also kept putting the bad ones away. He brought up his 20 in 17 deliveries, and that is when he decided to up the ante. Bethell crossed the 50-run mark in 52 deliveries.

Once he knew he was seeing the ball well enough, he let himself loose and started going after the bowling in a measured way. The English youngster shifted gears wonderfully to take the attack to the South Africans. Moreover, Root was batting at the other end, and was anchoring the innings well. This is why Bethell took his risks and was successful with them. He got his hundred in just 76 deliveries.

None of the Protea bowlers could get going, apart from Keshav Maharaj, who managed to scalp two wickets. Nandre Burger and debutant Codi Yusuf were taken to the cleaners, and went for more than 60 runs in their spell. Bavuma opted to field first because of the gloomy conditions, but the pitch did not assist his bowlers as much as he would have liked. As a result, the South Africans will find themselves chasing a mountain of runs in Southampton.

