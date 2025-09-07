Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is: 3 Indians In Top 6, Malaysia All-Rounder Virandeep Singh Tops List

Most players on the list are from the subcontinent, showing their strength in T20 cricket.

In T20 Internationals, every contribution matters — whether it’s a quick cameo with the bat, a couple of crucial wickets, or even a sharp catch in the field. Because the format moves so fast, one small moment can completely change the result of the match.

When it comes to the most Player of the Match awards in T20Is, some names stand out. Interestingly, three Indian cricketers feature in the top six, while Malaysia’s rising all-rounder Virandeep Singh leads the chart. The dominance of subcontinental players in this list underlines just how strong this region has become in T20 cricket.

Here’s a closer look at the top six players with the most Player of the Match awards in T20 International cricket.

Most Player of The Match Awards in T20Is

Winning the Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is is a sign of consistent match-winning impact. These players have delivered game-changing performances time and again to earn their place at the top of the list.

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep Singh of Malaysia made his T20I debut in 2019 and has since played 102 matches for his country. In those games, he has scored 3013 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 127.94, which includes one century and 21 half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 97 wickets at an average of 14.29 and an economy of 5.69.

What stands out is that he has won 22 Player of the Match awards in T20Is, which is almost once in every five games. This remarkable ratio highlights how important he has been for Malaysia. In the list of most Player of the Match awards in T20 Internationals, he is currently at the very top.

Sikandar Raza

The Zimbabwe skipper, Sikandar Raza, is currently second on the list of most Player of the Match awards in T20Is, as he recently picked up the award in the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka. With this, he has now won 18 Player of the Match awards in his T20I career.

Raza has been a consistent match-winner with both bat and ball. In total, he has played 111 matches and has scored 2517 runs at an average of 25.68 with one century and 15 half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 85 wickets at an average of 23.12 and an economy of 6.89, underlining his value as one of the best all-rounders in T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav

The India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been exceptional for his country in the shortest format. In 83 matches, he has scored 2598 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 167.07, with four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

He also has 16 Player of the Match awards in T20Is, which is the joint highest by an Indian player and joint third overall on the list of most Player of the Match awards in T20 International cricket. For India, Suryakumar has become a game-changer, delivering impact performances whenever the team has needed him in T20s.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been a mainstay of Indian cricket. In every format, whether T20Is, ODIs, or Tests, his name is among the record holders. In T20Is, he is India’s second-highest run scorer with 4188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, including one century and 38 half-centuries.

He also has 16 Player of the Match awards in T20Is, the joint third-most along with Suryakumar Yadav. His 16th and final Player of the Match award came in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, where he scored 76 runs off 59 balls. In the list of most Player of the Match awards in T20Is, Kohli remains one of the standout names, signing off from the format as a world champion after announcing his retirement.

Mohammad Nabi

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has been one of the key figures in his country’s cricket journey. He has played 135 T20Is and scored 2246 runs with the bat at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 135.87, including six half-centuries.

With the ball, he has taken 101 wickets at an average of 27.49 and an economy of 7.25, proving his value as a genuine all-rounder. He has also won 14 Player of the Match awards in T20Is, putting him joint-fifth on the list of most Player of the Match awards in T20 International cricket.

Rohit Sharma

Former India T20I captain Rohit Sharma has been a central figure for India in T20 cricket. He is currently India’s leading run scorer in the format, with 4231 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, including five centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Across those 159 matches, Rohit has also won the Player of the Match award 14 times in T20Is, making him joint-fifth alongside Mohammad Nabi on the list of most Player of the Match awards in T20Is. His last such award came in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Australia, where his explosive 92 off 41 balls powered India to the final. After India’s title win, Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, announced his retirement from T20 internationals, ending on a high.

List of players with Most Player of the Match Awards in men’s T20Is

Below is the updated table (as of September 6, 2025) of the leading players who feature in the most Player of the Match awards in T20 Internationals. It highlights their overall T20I appearances along with the number of times they have been recognized as match-winners.

Player Country Matches (T20Is) Player of The Match Awards Virandeep Singh Malaysia 102 22 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 111 18 Suryakumar Yadav India 83 16 Virat Kohli India 125 16 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 135 14 Rohit Sharma India 159 14

The players with the most Player of the Match awards in men’s T20Is show us that in this format, it’s not just about runs or wickets — it’s about turning up when it matters most and making the big impact that wins games.

FAQs on Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is

Who has the most Player of the Match awards in T20Is?

Virandeep Singh of Malaysia currently leads the list with 22 Player of the Match awards in T20 International cricket.

Which Indian player has the most Player of the Match awards in T20Is?

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have 16 awards each, the joint-most by an Indian cricketer.

How many Player of the Match awards does Rohit Sharma have in T20Is?

Rohit Sharma has won 14 awards in T20Is, putting him joint-fifth on the all-time list.

