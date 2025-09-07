IPL Batting Stars Likely To Fetch Biggest Bids At SA20 2026 Auction Ft. CSK Star

The SA20 2026 Auction is all set to take place on September 9. The fourth edition of the South Africa T20 league will have a mega auction, with six franchises rebuilding their squads.

These teams had a chance to acquire up to six players ahead of the auction via retention and direct signings. Some teams secured six spots while others opted for an overhaul. The franchises have a salary cap of R41 million to get a maximum of 19 players.

The mega auction will witness several Indian Premier League (IPL) stars going under the hammer. Here we take a look at five IPL batting stars who are likely to fetch the biggest bids in the SA20 2026 auction.

Dewald Brevis

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sensation Dewald Brevis is likely to break the previous record for the most expensive player in SA20. Brevis played the first three seasons for MI Cape Town but parted ways, perhaps for a bigger pay.

The 21-year old is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the world, and is going through a dream run of form. He has piled on 995 runs in T20 cricket this year at an astonishing strike rate of 186 while averaging 43.

He came in as a replacement for CSK in the IPL, and left a great impression. Given the form he’s in, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t breach the R10 million barrier in the SA20 2026 auction.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram had an excellent season for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. He amassed 445 runs at a strike rate of 149 while averaging 34. Despite that, he was released by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Considering his stature and the track record in the league, teams will go for a bidding war in the SA20 2026 auction. Markram has led Sunrisers to two championships. He has been a prolific run-scorer with 967 runs across three seasons at an average of 34.53 while striking at 131. He also has 17 wickets to his credit at an economy of 6.87.

Quinton de Kock

The former South Africa wicket-keeper batter could be in good demand in the mega auction. Quinton de Kock played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL this year. He had a torrid season but that might not have much effect in a home league.

QDK was a part of Durban’s Super Giants for the first three editions. He has had two poor seasons but at a venue with better pitches, he can still add value. With his experience, teams could look to get him.

Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis featured in five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. He made 92 runs and picked up two scalps. The Sri Lankan star is one of the most promising batters in the world, and offers a decent left-arm bowling option.

Kamindu has form on his side, having done well in domestic and international cricket. Considering all the factors, we can expect him to be amongst the highest paid IPL batting stars in the SA20 mega auction.

Devon Conway

The veteran New Zealand batter, born in South Africa, could be among the IPL stars who could fetch big bucks. Devon Conway didn’t have a great season for CSK earlier but should still be amongst sought-after players in the SA20 2026 auction.

Conway played for Joburg Super Kings in the previous edition of the SA20. He made 272 runs from 11 games at an average of 30 but had a poor strike rate of 113. He has found form recently, hitting 59* and 47 in two of the last three T20Is.

