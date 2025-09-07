News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
IPL Batting Stars Likely To Fetch Biggest Bids At SA20 2026 Auction Ft. CSK Star
indian-premier-league-ipl

IPL Batting Stars Likely To Fetch Biggest Bids At SA20 2026 Auction Ft. CSK Star

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 7, 2025
4 min read
IPL Batting Stars Likely To Fetch Biggest Bids At SA20 2026 Auction Ft. CSK Star

The SA20 2026 Auction is all set to take place on September 9. The fourth edition of the South Africa T20 league will have a mega auction, with six franchises rebuilding their squads. 

These teams had a chance to acquire up to six players ahead of the auction via retention and direct signings. Some teams secured six spots while others opted for an overhaul. The franchises have a salary cap of R41 million to get a maximum of 19 players. 

The mega auction will witness several Indian Premier League (IPL) stars going under the hammer. Here we take a look at five IPL batting stars who are likely to fetch the biggest bids in the SA20 2026 auction. 

Dewald Brevis 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sensation Dewald Brevis is likely to break the previous record for the most expensive player in SA20. Brevis played the first three seasons for MI Cape Town but parted ways, perhaps for a bigger pay. 

The 21-year old is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the world, and is going through a dream run of form. He has piled on 995 runs in T20 cricket this year at an astonishing strike rate of 186 while averaging 43. 

He came in as a replacement for CSK in the IPL, and left a great impression. Given the form he’s in, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t breach the R10 million barrier in the SA20 2026 auction.

Aiden Markram 

Aiden Markram had an excellent season for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. He amassed 445 runs at a strike rate of 149 while averaging 34. Despite that, he was released by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Considering his stature and the track record in the league, teams will go for a bidding war in the SA20 2026 auction. Markram has led Sunrisers to two championships. He has been a prolific run-scorer with 967 runs across three seasons at an average of 34.53 while striking at 131. He also has 17 wickets to his credit at an economy of 6.87.

Quinton de Kock 

The former South Africa wicket-keeper batter could be in good demand in the mega auction. Quinton de Kock played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL this year. He had a torrid season but that might not have much effect in a home league. 

QDK was a part of Durban’s Super Giants for the first three editions. He has had two poor seasons but at a venue with better pitches, he can still add value. With his experience, teams could look to get him. 

Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis featured in five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. He made 92 runs and picked up two scalps. The Sri Lankan star is one of the most promising batters in the world, and offers a decent left-arm bowling option. 

Kamindu has form on his side, having done well in domestic and international cricket. Considering all the factors, we can expect him to be amongst the highest paid IPL batting stars in the SA20 mega auction.

ALSO READ:

Devon Conway 

The veteran New Zealand batter, born in South Africa, could be among the IPL stars who could fetch big bucks. Devon Conway didn’t have a great season for CSK earlier but should still be amongst sought-after players in the SA20 2026 auction. 

Conway played for Joburg Super Kings in the previous edition of the SA20. He made 272 runs from 11 games at an average of 30 but had a poor strike rate of 113. He has found form recently, hitting 59* and 47 in two of the last three T20Is. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aiden Markram
Devon Conway
Dewald Brevis
Kamindu Mendis
Quinton De Kock
SA20 2026
SA20 2026 Auction
South Africa
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

Related posts

RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Reveals Off-field Personality of Virat Kohli, Speaks About Suggestions He Received During IPL 2025

RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Reveals Off-field Personality of Virat Kohli, Speaks About Suggestions He Received During IPL 2025

The batter made the headlines during the IPL 2025 for his immense love and affection towards the former RCB captain, Virat Kohli.
4:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
RCB All-rounder Clobbers Seven Sixes in His 45-ball 85*, Knocks On the Retention Door Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB All-rounder Clobbers Seven Sixes in His 45-ball 85*, Knocks On the Retention Door Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

11:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rajasthan Royals (RR) managed to have a few quality players, some of them as injury replacements midway through the season.

Rajasthan Royals and the Left-Arm Conundrum They Can’t Afford To Get Wrong Before IPL 2025 Auction

RR had several quality bowlers in IPL 2025.
September 5, 2025
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Sandeep Sharma IPL 2017 Preity Zinta

Sandeep Sharma Reveals How IPL Franchise Owner Appealed Jury To Change Player of the Match For Him

He took nine wickets in the IPL 2025.
September 5, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Rohit Sharma DC vs MI IPL 2020 Eliminator

Former Mumbai Indians Star Reveals Leadership Lesson From Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been playing for Mumbai Indians since 2011.
September 4, 2025
Disha Asrani
Amit Mishra IPL Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Deccan Chargers

Where Does Amit Mishra Rank Among Top Wicket-Takers in IPL?

He announced his retirement today.
September 4, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.