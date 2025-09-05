5 Likely Highest Bids in SA20 2026 Auction

Tristan Stubbs is the most expensive player in SA20 history.

The SA20 2026 Auction for the fourth season of the South Africa T20 league is set to be bigger and better. The mega auction will take place on September 9, with some top names in the T20 circuit going under the hammer.

Ahead of the auction, franchises had an option to secure up to six players via retentions or direct signings. They will have a total budget of R41 million to build a squad with a maximum of 19 members.

— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) September 2, 2025

Two of the six franchises will head into the auction with a purse of over R29 million. Two other teams will have a remaining budget of over R21 million. They are likely to be involved in bidding wars for a few players. Tristan Stubbs holds the record for being the most expensive player in SA20 history at R9.2 million. That could be under serious threat this time.

Here we take a look at five likely highest bids in the SA20 2026 auction.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis was released by MI Cape Town after three years of partnership. Perhaps the player is looking for a bigger price, and he could well get it in the upcoming auction. He is the hottest property in world cricket right now, with an incredible form to back him up.

Brevis has amassed 995 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 43 while striking at 186. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him as an injury replacement, and he lit up the second half.

All 33 sixes hit by Dewald Brevis in the IPL

CSK – 17 pic.twitter.com/ftvNbHxtxi — Spidey (@AshwinRocks6) September 5, 2025

With the kind of form he’s in and the age factor, you can expect him to fetch the highest bid in the league.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram was surprisingly let go by Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Given his stature and current form, he should be among the most expensive players in the SA20 2026 auction. He has led Sunrisers to two titles and offers all-round value, making him a great asset.

Markram has a proven record in the league, with 967 runs across three editions at an average of 34.53 and a strike rate of 131. He has also taken 17 wickets at 6.87 economy. He had a superb IPL season this year with 445 runs at a strike rate of 149.

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox has elevated himself in the T20 arena with his recent exploits in The Hundred. He played a vital role in Oval Invincibles completing a three-peat. Batting at number three, he amassed 367 runs at an average of 61 while striking at 174.

Cox hammered three half-centuries in the tournament, including an unbeaten 86 off 29 in one of those. Being a wicketkeeper, he offers dual value. He should fetch a big amount on the back of this performance.

Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke is one of the most exciting talents in the country. On Thursday, he broke the record for the most consecutive fifty-plus scores to begin the ODI career.

Breetzke was with Durban’s Super Giants for three seasons. He has scored 658 runs in the league at an average of nearly 30 while striking at 128. These numbers in the SA20 don’t quite match his potential but that is largely down to the pitches he has played on.

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder was also part of Durban’s Super Giants but could now be heading to another team. He is a pretty good hitter of the ball, and offers a decent seam bowling option.

Being a local player, Mulder will be in high demand. Not to mention, he has been in pretty good form of late. All of these factors combine for a high-value player and teams would be gunning for him at the SA20 2026 auction.

Here’s a list of the most expensive players in the SA20 auction from the first three editions.

Player Name Team Price (ZAR) Tristan Stubbs Sunrisers Eastern Cape R9.2 million Rilee Rossouw Pretoria Capitals R6.9 million Marco Jansen Sunrisers Eastern Cape R6.1 million Wayne Parnell Pretoria Capitals R5.6 million Donovan Ferreira Joburg Super Kings R5.5 million

