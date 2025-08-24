News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Pretoria Capitals new coach Sourav Ganguly SA20 2026
indian-cricket-team

Former India Captain Joins New Team, Appointed As Head Coach Delhi Capitals’ Sister Franchise

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 24, 2025
2 min read
Pretoria Capitals new coach Sourav Ganguly SA20 2026

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as head coach of the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) sister franchise, Pretoria Capitals, ahead of the SA20 2026. The news was confirmed by Pretoria Capitals via an Instagram post. He was previously associated with DC as the team director between 2018-19 and 2022-24.

Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Central Delhi Kings CDK

167/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

129/6

Czech Republic CZR

133/7

Czech Republic beat Romania by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

143/4

Czech Republic CZR

155/3

Czech Republic beat Romania by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

57/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
Austria AUST

155/6

Belgium BEL

154/10

Austria beat Belgium by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Durham DURH

48/2

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

62/2

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

81/1

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

83/1

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Sussex SUSS

45/3

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

Worcestershire WOR

72/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

Derbyshire DER

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

Surrey SURR

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Papua New Guinea PNG

52/0

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Qatar QAT

Kenya KNY

24/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Germany Women GER-W

3/0

Ireland Women IRE-W

223/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

149/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

117/7

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

423/2

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Ipswich IPS

116/10

Toombul TMB

119/2

Toombul beat Ipswich by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
South Brisbane SBB

2/0

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

149/5

Wynnum Manly WYN

148/10

Sandgate Redcliffe beat Wynnum Manly by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wellington Point
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Redlands RLS

173/6

Sunshine Coast SSC

158/10

Redlands beat Sunshine Coast by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Robina
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Gold Coast GCT

133/7

University of Queensland UOQ

132/8

Gold Coast beat University of Queensland by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Northern Suburbs NSBB

187/8

Valley VLLY

232/4

Valley beat Northern Suburbs by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

120/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

130/10

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

131/4

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Chicago Kingsmen by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – The Gardens
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

107/10

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

155/8

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

190/6

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

205/2

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

157/5

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

Head Coach of Pretoria Capitals

“The prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach. The Centurion awaits,” Capitals wrote on their Instagram handle.

The 52-year-old will replace Jonathan Trott after the Capitals’ drubbing in the SA20 2025. Trott had joined the franchise before the last season, where they failed to reach the knockouts with just two wins in 10 matches.

The franchise confirmed the same on social media, saying, “Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!”

Notably, Jonathan Trott is currently the head coach of Afghanistan. He is expected to manage the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in February 2026. As a result, the SA20 league has been postponed by the organising committee, starting from December 26 to January 25.

Ganguly’s first assignment as Pretoria Capitals’ head coach will be to pick the best players for the side in the player auction on September 9.

ALSO READ:

Will Sourav Ganguly Take Up the India Coaching Job?

Ganguly, the former BCCI president, recently opened up on taking India’s head coach position in the near future. He asserted that he never thought about it, but would be open to it if the chance presented itself in the future.

“I never really thought about it because I got into different roles. I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President. We’ll see what the future holds. I’m just 50 (53), so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes,” Ganguly told PTI earlier this year.

The left-hand batter represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He has over 18,000 runs to his name across formats. The southpaw has also led India to the World Cup 2003 Final, where they lost to Australia by 125 runs. He also held the post of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president from 2015 to 2019. Ganguly was then appointed as BCCI President, which came to an end in 2022, succeeded by Roger Binny.

Delhi Capitals
India
Pretoria Capitals
SA20 2026
Sourav Ganguly
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement Test Cricket

Top 5 Best Knocks of Cheteshwar Pujara in Test Cricket

He played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India
4:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Veteran Batter Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket

He retires as one of the finest Indian Test batters ever and leaves behind a legacy to cherish.
12:06 pm
Darpan Jain
Former RCB Legend AB de Villiers Questions Off-the-field Personality of Shreyas Iyer After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Former RCB Legend Questions Off-the-field Personality of Shreyas Iyer After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Despite a dream run of form in the latest matches, the batter could not secure a place in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025.
10:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
'I Can Bat Anywhere' - KKR Star Rinku Singh Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

‘I Can Bat Anywhere’ – KKR Star Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

As of now, he has taken part in 33 T20I matches for India, where he has scored 546 runs with the help of three half-centuries.
6:08 pm
Ashish Satyam
KKR Star Rinku Singh Intends To Improve All-round Aspect To Cement India Spot.

‘Selectors Definitely Want This..’ – KKR Star Intends To Improve Another Aspect To Cement India Spot

He has played 33 T20Is for India.
4:43 pm
Sandip Pawar
South Zone Ignores KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Amongst Other Top Indian Stars for Duleep Trophy 2025 Despite Stern BCCI Mail

South Zone Ignores KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Amongst Other Top Indian Stars for Duleep Trophy 2025 Despite Stern BCCI Mail

4:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.