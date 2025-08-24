Former India Captain Joins New Team, Appointed As Head Coach Delhi Capitals’ Sister Franchise

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as head coach of the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) sister franchise, Pretoria Capitals, ahead of the SA20 2026. The news was confirmed by Pretoria Capitals via an Instagram post. He was previously associated with DC as the team director between 2018-19 and 2022-24.

Head Coach of Pretoria Capitals

“The prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach. The Centurion awaits,” Capitals wrote on their Instagram handle.

The 52-year-old will replace Jonathan Trott after the Capitals’ drubbing in the SA20 2025. Trott had joined the franchise before the last season, where they failed to reach the knockouts with just two wins in 10 matches.

The franchise confirmed the same on social media, saying, “Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!”

Notably, Jonathan Trott is currently the head coach of Afghanistan. He is expected to manage the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in February 2026. As a result, the SA20 league has been postponed by the organising committee, starting from December 26 to January 25.

Ganguly’s first assignment as Pretoria Capitals’ head coach will be to pick the best players for the side in the player auction on September 9.

Will Sourav Ganguly Take Up the India Coaching Job?

Ganguly, the former BCCI president, recently opened up on taking India’s head coach position in the near future. He asserted that he never thought about it, but would be open to it if the chance presented itself in the future.

“I never really thought about it because I got into different roles. I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President. We’ll see what the future holds. I’m just 50 (53), so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes,” Ganguly told PTI earlier this year.

The left-hand batter represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He has over 18,000 runs to his name across formats. The southpaw has also led India to the World Cup 2003 Final, where they lost to Australia by 125 runs. He also held the post of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president from 2015 to 2019. Ganguly was then appointed as BCCI President, which came to an end in 2022, succeeded by Roger Binny.