Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Live Telecast in India?

India will begin their campaign on September 10 against the UAE.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will begin on September 9 with the opening clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions, India, will kick off their campaign the following day against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans can find out the Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details here.

Eight teams will clash in this subcontinental T20 tournament. They are – India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, and Hong Kong. The teams securing the top two spots in their respective groups will advance to the Super Fours. Eventually, the two teams with the highest points will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the SonyLiv App.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to Watch Live Streaming in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Rest of the World?

The Asia Cup 2025 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV, Channel Eye

Sirasa TV, Channel Eye Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

PTV Sports, Ten Sports USA: Willow TV

When Will The Asia Cup 2025 Matches Take Place?

All the matches will start at 6:30 PM local time and 8:00 PM IST, except for the UAE vs Oman fixture on September 15. It will commence at 4:00 PM local time, i.e., 5:30 PM IST.

