Sanju Samson in Doubt for Asia Cup 2025? India Star Spotted Limping in Practice Session
indian-cricket-team

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 6, 2025
2 min read
India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson could be doubtful regarding his participation in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 after he was spotted struggling during the practice session earlier today (September 6). Samson, who made the cut in India’s 15-member squad for the continental event was seen limping, Revsportz reported.

The latest development will further worsen Sanju’s woes, whose place in the India playing XI is already in question given the squad composition. While the nature and true extent of his injury is yet unknown, the 30-year-old will hope that it is not something major and that he remains match-fit when the tournament begins, from September 9.

The Men in Blue play their first match of the tournament on September 10 against UAE.

ALSO READ:

Why will Sanju Samson find it difficult to get a place in the India playing XI for Asia Cup 2025?

While Sanju Samson has consolidated his position at the top of the batting order for India in the shortest format over the last one year, the return of Shubman Gill into the T20I fold as vice captain makes things complicated for the wicketkeeper.

Sanju has looked in good form in India colours in the last calendar year with three centuries in five innings and was also in explosive form recently in the Kerala Cricket League where he slammed a century and three fifties in five outings. Despite that, with Shubman Gill back in the fray, Sanju’s spot as an opener is at threat.

Since Gill is Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy, he is expected to play all matches and will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, effectively ruling out Sanju.

The Indian top five also looks set with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya to follow the openers. There’s one slot available for a wicketkeeper at No.6 but India already have Jitesh Sharma in that specific finisher role.

Asia Cup 2025
India
Sanju Samson
