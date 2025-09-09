News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
31-Year-Old Pakistan Pacer Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket
news

31-Year-Old Pakistan Pacer Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 9, 2025
3 min read

He featured in just 34 matches across formats for the Shaheens.

31-Year-Old Pakistan Pacer Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan speedster Usman Shinwari had made a decision to hang his boots from international cricket. Shinwari, who was not a part of Pakistan’s playing XI since 2019, broke the news that he would not be engaged in cricket at the highest level anymore.

Making his debut in 2013, the left-arm pacer enjoyed six years of cricket representing his country. However, he could only manage 34 appearences over the span of six years. This included just a solitary Test appearance, 17 ODIs and 16 games in the shortest format.

The 31-year-old fast bowler made his international debut in Dubai against Sri Lanka in December 2013. He did not get a chance to bowl his full quota of four overs, and went for nine runs off the only over he bowled. Having said that, Shinwari got a chance to feature in three more T20Is before making his ODI debut.

His first match in the 50-over format was also against the Sri Lankans, but came four years after his T20I debut. He rocked the Lankan batting order with a five-wicket haul for 34 runs. To add to that, these five-wickets came in a space of just 21 deliveries, which increased its impact.

How Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari Rose Up the Ranks

Shinwari caught the attention of the selectors back in 2013, when he was 19 years old. He was playing the Final match of the Departmental T20 Cup in Pakistan, in which he performed exceedingly well against Misbah-ul-Haq’s Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.

In just 3.1 overs, the speedster picked a five-wicket haul, giving away just nine runs to the opposition. He displayed brilliant seam and swing in his spell and was quickly in the limelight. On the back of this performance, he was drafted into the T20I side for Pakistan quickly. But he failed to replicate his domestic form at the highest level.

ALSO READ:

Injuries are an unavoidable part of a fast bowler’s career, and Shinwari had his fair share of injuries to deal with. His career in international cricket was hampered by a back injury, which was not a one-off. The same injury kept pulling him down on multiple occasions at different stages in his six-year international stint.

In 2019, he became the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in international cricket on Pakistan soil since 2009. This was his second-five wicket haul, which came in his penultimate game for Pakistan. However, the bowler was last seen in in Pakistan’s National T20 Cup for the Quetta region. But he wasn’t able to pick a single wicket in four games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Pakistan
Retirement
Usman Shinwari
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Big Blow for South Africa as David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

Big Blow for South Africa as David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

5:14 pm
Sagar Paul
sa20 2026 auction live updates players sold final squad list

SA20 2026 Auction Live Updates: Players Sold, Unsold List, Final Squads and Purse Tracker

5:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
Will Sam Konstas Make Australia's Ashes 2025 Squad? Youngster Opens Up on Debate Before India Tour

Will Sam Konstas Make Australia’s Ashes 2025 Squad? Youngster Opens Up on Debate Before India Tour

The Ashes 2025 series will commence from November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
3:49 pm
Aditya Ighe
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill Kevin Pietersen Asia Cup 2025

‘Strange Omission’ – England Legend Left Baffled by Absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025

The southpaw last played a T20I match for India in July 2024 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele.
1:42 pm
Aditya Ighe
Why no Nepal in Asia Cup 2025 tournament

EXPLAINED: Why is Nepal Not a Part of Asia Cup 2025 Despite Expansion to Eight Teams?

Here's why Nepal will not be part of the 2025 Asia Cup.
9:39 am
Vishnu PN
Shreyas Iyer Touches On KKR Exit, Explains Success At Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer Touches On KKR Exit, Explains Success At Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

He acknowledged how the PBKS management entirely backed his views and decisions throughout the IPL 2025.
10:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.