Who is Kamil Mishara? Sri Lankan Batting Prodigy Who Rose Above Controversy and Will Now Feature in Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lankan top-order batter Kamil Mishara is one talent to keep an eye out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, slated to start on September 9. The 24-year-old batting prodigy recently returned to the national setup after a three-year gap in the Islanders’ pre-Asia Cup buildup series against Zimbabwe, which Sri Lanka won 2-1.

The left-hander played a crucial part in the win, slamming his maiden international fifty (73 off 43) in the series finale and gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess.

From controversy to redemption

Notably, Kamil Mishara ever since his foray, was touted as a special talent who won a scholarship to the Royal College and then dazzled for the Sri Lanka Under-19 side before making his debut for the senior side in 2022. However, while the youngster’s batting might be near-flawless, his journey hasn’t exactly been the same.

His brief career has been consistently marred by controversy. During the 2019 Under-19 Asia Cup in Colombo, he got handed a one-year suspension for disciplinary breach. Despite this setback, Mishara earned his senior debut at age 21 in a T20I match against Australia. His potential later secured him a place as a reserve wicketkeeper for the Test tour of Bangladesh. Yet, another lapse in judgment occurred when he violated the team’s bio-secure bubble, leading to his dismissal from the squad and with a public reprimand from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Nevertheless, Mishara was not deterred and he scripted a turnaround, piling up runs for his domestic team Nondestricts Cricket Club (NCC) and the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team and eventually made his way back.

Sri Lanka batting prodigy Kamil Mishara ready for Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka has been on the lookout for an anchor in their batting lineup for the Asia Cup 2025 with a bigger goal for the T20 World Cup 2026 and hence decided to bring Mishara into the fray. Kamil also capitalised on the opportunity With at least two slots still up for grabs in Sri Lanka’s T20 batting order and repaid the trust with a match-winning fifty against Zimbabwe to ease some of the selection headaches.

Now ready for his next challenge, Mishara said, “Looking forward to carrying this momentum into the Asia Cup and making it count.”

