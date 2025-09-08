News
Who is Kamil Mishara? Sri Lankan Batting Prodigy Who Rose Above Controversy and Will Now Feature in Asia Cup 2025
features

Who is Kamil Mishara? Sri Lankan Batting Prodigy Who Rose Above Controversy and Will Now Feature in Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 8, 2025
3 min read
Who is Kamil Mishara? Sri Lankan Batting Prodigy Who Rose Above Controversy and Will Now Feature in Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lankan top-order batter Kamil Mishara is one talent to keep an eye out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, slated to start on September 9. The 24-year-old batting prodigy recently returned to the national setup after a three-year gap in the Islanders’ pre-Asia Cup buildup series against Zimbabwe, which Sri Lanka won 2-1.

The left-hander played a crucial part in the win, slamming his maiden international fifty (73 off 43) in the series finale and gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess.

ALSO READ:

From controversy to redemption

Notably, Kamil Mishara ever since his foray, was touted as a special talent who won a scholarship to the Royal College and then dazzled for the Sri Lanka Under-19 side before making his debut for the senior side in 2022. However, while the youngster’s batting might be near-flawless, his journey hasn’t exactly been the same.

His brief career has been consistently marred by controversy. During the 2019 Under-19 Asia Cup in Colombo, he got handed a one-year suspension for disciplinary breach. Despite this setback, Mishara earned his senior debut at age 21 in a T20I match against Australia. His potential later secured him a place as a reserve wicketkeeper for the Test tour of Bangladesh. Yet, another lapse in judgment occurred when he violated the team’s bio-secure bubble, leading to his dismissal from the squad and with a public reprimand from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Nevertheless, Mishara was not deterred and he scripted a turnaround, piling up runs for his domestic team Nondestricts Cricket Club (NCC) and the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team and eventually made his way back.

Sri Lanka batting prodigy Kamil Mishara ready for Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka has been on the lookout for an anchor in their batting lineup for the Asia Cup 2025 with a bigger goal for the T20 World Cup 2026 and hence decided to bring Mishara into the fray. Kamil also capitalised on the opportunity With at least two slots still up for grabs in Sri Lanka’s T20 batting order and repaid the trust with a match-winning fifty against Zimbabwe to ease some of the selection headaches.

Now ready for his next challenge, Mishara said, “Looking forward to carrying this momentum into the Asia Cup and making it count.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Kamil Mishara
sri lanka cricket
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

IPL 2026 UP T20 League 2025 Karan Sharma Kartik Tyagi Shivam Mavi

3 UP T20 League 2025 Stars Who Could Get Picked At IPL 2026 Auction To Revive Their Career

All three players were involved in the UP T20 League 2025 final.
8:13 pm
Aditya Ighe
A match-winning performance from Mohammad Nawaz in the tri-series final against Afghanistan last night wasn’t a fluke or one-off.

The All-Round Evolution of Mohammad Nawaz: A Timely Gain for Pakistan in T20Is

He has consistently been a top performer.
5:06 pm
Darpan Jain
Fit Again, Devdutt Padikkal Seeks India a Impact To Push for Home Season Call-Up.

Fit Again, Devdutt Padikkal Seeks India A Impact To Push for Home Season Call-Up

He proved his class again with a 57 & 16* for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal.
2:54 pm
Darpan Jain
biggest loss ODI ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Southampton (1)

Biggest Loss in ODI Cricket: England Crush South Africa by 342 Runs — Full List of Record Defeats

10:02 pm
CX Staff Writer
Prominent Absentees in India A Squad for Australia Series Ruturaj Gaikwad Sarfaraz Khan Rajat Patidar

Prominent Absentees in India A Squad for Australia Series

September 7, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Are Bangladesh Too Dependent On Litton Das For Asia Cup 2025?

Are Bangladesh Too Dependent On Litton Das For Asia Cup 2025?

The wicketkeeper-batter is one of the most experienced players in the Bangladesh setup.
8:01 pm
Amogh Bodas
