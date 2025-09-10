Former India Cricketer To ‘Go on Strike’ Over Hypocrisy Around Jasprit Bumrah Workload Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Much has been spoken about the workload of Jasprit Bumrah in recent times and what’s the best way to use India’s talismanic pacer. Criticisms happened after he was restricted to playing only three of the five Tests during the England tour in July and ahead of his participation in the Asia Cup 2025, questions are being asked again.

With the BCCI’s primary goal being to keep Bumrah fit for major ICC tournaments, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja slammed the management for having a half-baked workload approach.

As India gears up for their Asia Cup opener against UAE today (September 10), Jadeja has questioned whether the defending T20I WC champions really need the services of Bumrah against a much lower-ranked opponent. Not only that, Jadeja also said that he would ‘go on strike’ if Bumrah plays against UAE.

“What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye? (Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE?) Either don’t protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic,” Jadeja said on Sony Sports network.

“The match is against the UAE. No disrespect because I have seen their captain, [Muhammad] Wasim, and the talent he possesses. You cannot rank any team, but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Team India. Hence, I am clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I am going on strike,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss home Test season

Notably, Bumrah has a recurring back issue, the latest of which happened earlier this year during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) for the first time since undergoing surgery back in 2023, and it forced him to miss the Champions Trophy 2025 and initial stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Furthermore, reports also claim that Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for the upcoming home Test season due to his participation in Asia Cup. India are slated to play West Indies and South Africa for two Tests each in October and November respectively. Both series are crucial with respect to the World Test Championship (WTC) standings as India continue their hunt for a maiden title after losing in Final twice. However, any official confirmation regarding the same is yet to come.

