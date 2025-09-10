News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Former India Cricketer To ‘Go on Strike’ Over Hypocrisy Around Jasprit Bumrah Workload Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Former India Cricketer To ‘Go on Strike’ Over Hypocrisy Around Jasprit Bumrah Workload Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 10, 2025
3 min read
Former India Cricketer To ‘Go on Strike’ Over Hypocrisy Around Jasprit Bumrah Workload Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Much has been spoken about the workload of Jasprit Bumrah in recent times and what’s the best way to use India’s talismanic pacer. Criticisms happened after he was restricted to playing only three of the five Tests during the England tour in July and ahead of his participation in the Asia Cup 2025, questions are being asked again.

With the BCCI’s primary goal being to keep Bumrah fit for major ICC tournaments, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja slammed the management for having a half-baked workload approach.

As India gears up for their Asia Cup opener against UAE today (September 10), Jadeja has questioned whether the defending T20I WC champions really need the services of Bumrah against a much lower-ranked opponent. Not only that, Jadeja also said that he would ‘go on strike’ if Bumrah plays against UAE.

“What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye? (Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE?) Either don’t protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic,” Jadeja said on Sony Sports network.

“The match is against the UAE. No disrespect because I have seen their captain, [Muhammad] Wasim, and the talent he possesses. You cannot rank any team, but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Team India. Hence, I am clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I am going on strike,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss home Test season

Notably, Bumrah has a recurring back issue, the latest of which happened earlier this year during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) for the first time since undergoing surgery back in 2023, and it forced him to miss the Champions Trophy 2025 and initial stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Furthermore, reports also claim that Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for the upcoming home Test season due to his participation in Asia Cup. India are slated to play West Indies and South Africa for two Tests each in October and November respectively. Both series are crucial with respect to the World Test Championship (WTC) standings as India continue their hunt for a maiden title after losing in Final twice. However, any official confirmation regarding the same is yet to come.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube.

Ajay Jadeja
Asia Cup 2025
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Former India Legend Questions the Implementation Of the Bronco Test, Suggests An Amendment

Former India Legend Questions the Implementation Of the Bronco Test, Suggests An Amendment

The test was recently introduced by India's strength and conditioning coach.
7:02 pm
Amogh Bodas
Indian Players to Watch Out for in Women's CPL 2025 Ft. RCB And Delhi Capitals Stars Shreyanka Patil, Shikha Pandey, Salonee Dangore

India Players to Watch Out for in WCPL 2025 Ft. RCB And Delhi Capitals Stars

The tournament started on September 6.
6:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
Team India Star Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals How Former Captain Virat Kohli Inspired Her And Smriti Mandhana Ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Team India Star Reveals How Former Captain Virat Kohli Inspired Them Ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India and Sri Lanka are all set to kickstart the ODI tournament on September 30.
6:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
KKR Star Harshit Rana Recalls Biggest Moment of His Career Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

KKR Star Recalls Biggest Moment of His Career Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He made his way into the Indian team in all three formats because of his good performances in the IPL.
3:58 pm
Sagar Paul
Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up About Sanju Samson Place in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up About Sanju Samson Place in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10.
10:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill Kevin Pietersen Asia Cup 2025

‘Strange Omission’ – England Legend Left Baffled by Absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025

The southpaw last played a T20I match for India in July 2024 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele.
September 9, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.