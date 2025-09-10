India Players to Watch Out for in WCPL 2025 Ft. RCB And Delhi Capitals Stars

The tournament started on September 6.

Franchise cricket is in full swing in the West Indies. The men’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will soon witness their winner of the 13th edition. On the other hand, the fourth season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) is also underway from September 6. Three Indians, including star all-rounders from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), are also participating in the WCPL 2025.

The three-team women’s tournament started with the opening clash between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the champions of the inaugural edition, Trinbago Knight Riders. The Warriors then faced the defending champions, Barbados Royals. The competition will see four more fixtures before the summit clash on September 17. All the matches are set to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Let’s look at the three Indian players who are participating in the WCPL 2025.

Shreyanka Patil

The 23-year-old RCB player is representing Barbados Royals, who claimed consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024. Previously, in 2023, she was picked by the Guyana Amazon Warriors before making her international debut. The all-rounder was the first Indian player to feature in this tournament, and she had set the stage on fire with her stunning bowling performance in that edition.

Patil bagged nine wickets in five matches at an impressive economy of just 5.83. She became the leading wicket-taker in her debut WCPL season. She also contributed 138 runs with the willow, but her team fell short by just eight runs in the Final to clinch the coveted title against her current WCPL team. Due to injuries, she had to miss the 2024 season. In the only match of the 2025 edition, she has been wicketless and expensive.

Shikha Pandey

The veteran Indian pace-bowling all-rounder, Shikha Pandey, is continuing her stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders. She scalped four wickets at an economy of 6.80 and scored 90 runs in five matches of her debut WCPL season in 2024. In her one match this season, she returned with figures of 1/29.

Notably, the DC player has snared 30 wickets at an economy of 6.96 and also put up 93 runs in 27 Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches. She has also played for the Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and the Canterbury Magicians in the Women’s Super Smash.

Salonee Dangore

Salonee Dangore made her debut for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the WCPL 2025 opener. But she has not made an impressive start in the league. Dangore conceded 13 runs in an over and scored nine runs off five deliveries as the Riders lost the match by just six runs against the Warriors.

The 27-year-old was also part of the DC camp during the WPL 2025 as a net bowler. Previously, the Chhattisgarh all-rounder became the highest wicket-taker of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024 with 15 wickets in six fixtures of the tournament.

