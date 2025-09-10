Why Suryakumar Yadav withdrew appeal despite Junaid Siddique being stumped in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match? [WATCH]

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a sheer display of his sportsmanship during their ongoing Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE today (September 10). SKY revoked the appeal of UAE batter Junaid Siddique after he was caught napping and got stumped out.

The incident happened on the third ball of the 13th over by Shivam Dube. What had happened was Siddique tried to swing one but missed it and then argued that his concentration was put off by the napkin falling off Dube’s trousers.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson showed incredible presence of mind to gather the ball and hit the stumps. Replays later showed an embarrassing story for Siddique where he was unaware and had forgotten to regain his ground. After the third umpire declared the ‘OUT’ decision on the giant screen, Suryakumar Yadav decided to have mercy and withdrew the appeal, given how the dismissal had taken place.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Speaking about the IND vs UAE match, it has been a one-sided affair so far with the Indian bowlers running through the UAE batting lineup. The highlight of the Indian attack was however Kuldeep Yadav, who made a return in the format after more than year since his last appearance in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

In just his second over of the match, Kuldeep struck thrice and dismantled the UAE middle order before taking the final wicket of the UAE innings to bundle them out in 13.1 overs for a trivial 57.

Apart from Kuldeep, Shivam Dube picked up three scalps while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy got one apiece.

It will be an easy chase for India when they come out to bat and a win from this game will give a big morale boost ahead of their high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

