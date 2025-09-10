Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal Not in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad for IND vs UAE match?

Talented India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal won’t be seen featuring in India’s games in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9. This is because the dynamic left-hander failed to make the cut in the 15-member squad, with other openers getting the preference.

Jaiswal also have not been in the fray for India in the shortest format over the past year, with his last appearance coming against Sri Lanka in July 2024 after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 success. Interestingly, the 23-year-old was a part of the title-winning side too but did not get a chance to play with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening the innings for India.

Jaiswal faces a similar scenario for the upcoming continental tournament as well, with a cramped top order. However, he has been named as a travelling reserve for India’s Asia Cup 2025 side.

Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal Not in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

India already has Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson in the ranks as openers with the first two frontrunners to be in the playing XI. If India wants to tweak things, the next player in the preferential order is Sanju, which essentially means Jaiswal won’t find a spot unless there’s a serious injury concern.

While Sanju can still be slotted at No.3 or in the middle order if needed, Jaiswal is a dedicated opener, which makes his chances even bleaker.

IND vs UAE Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

UAE Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

