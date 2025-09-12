News
Why Donovan Ferreira Could Hold The Key For South Africa In T20 World Cup 2026
south-africa-cricket

Why Donovan Ferreira Could Hold The Key For South Africa In T20 World Cup 2026

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 12, 2025
4 min read

He struck 25* off 11 in a rain-curtailed game on Wednesday.

Why Donovan Ferreira Could Hold The Key For South Africa In T20 World Cup 2026

Donovan Ferreira was the star for South Africa on Wednesday as they defeated England in the rain-affected first T20I in Cardiff. The runners-up of the previous edition, South Africa, will be one of the favourites heading into the T20 World Cup 2026. The 27-year-old could be key for them as they look to go one step further in the upcoming edition. 

The Proteas lifted their ICC major trophy curse with the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 triumph. With a formidable team, they will look to add two more titles in the next couple of years. But to do so, they must identify their ideal combination and key players.

Donovan Ferreira is turning into a world-class finisher 

Donovan Ferreira burst onto the scene as a power-hitter who could hit sixes with ease. He immediately caught the attention of the franchises and South African management. However, he is still not a certain starter in international T20s. 

Now and then, Ferreira would remind the world of his potential. But despite his extraordinary skill set, Ferreira didn’t have the consistency to back him. Things have changed for good this year as he has delivered consistently across conditions.

Being a T20 finisher is arguably the toughest role in the game, and Ferreira has finally transformed himself into a reliable option. Up until the end of last year, the right-hand batter averaged 27 in all T20 cricket at a strike rate of 158. While these were decent numbers, they aren’t world-class. This year, he has averaged over 36 while striking at 198.

As we can see, Ferreira is not only scoring at an incredibly fast rate but also getting dismissed less frequently. It puts him amongst the very best finishers in the game. He is an excellent hitter of both pace and spin, and doesn’t have a major weakness. 

What could be the line-up for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026?

Given the form Ferreira is in and the power he brings, South Africa must include him in their first-choice playing XI. The veteran batter David Miller hasn’t played South Africa’s last three T20I series. He is ruled out of the ongoing series against England. But when fully fit, he is one of the certain starters. 

Miller has been the designated finisher for the Proteas for a decade. But with Ferreira coming in, Miller can bat slightly higher. Captain Aiden Markram has been in fine form at the top of the order, while Dewald Brevis has cemented his spot on the back of an outrageous run. 

Tristan Stubbs has been an integral part of the T20I team. Marco Jansen and George Linde are likely to take the No.7 & 8 all-rounder slots. This leaves only one spot in the batting line-up with Ryan Rickelton and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in contention. South Africa have been able to field both batters in Miller’s absence, but they have to make a choice. 

One of Stubbs or Brevis can bat at No.3 depending on the entry point. In case of an early wicket, they can send Stubbs at three to shield Brevis from high-end new-ball pace. When the first wicket falls at the back end of the powerplay, Brevis can come in to take on the spinners. With Miller and Ferreira at five and six, they will have a quality finishing duo. 

Donovan Ferreira
ENG vs SA
South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

