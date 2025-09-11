News
England Skipper Harry Brook Reveals Why Jofra Archer Was Not in England Playing XI Against South Africa in ENG vs SA 1st T20I
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 11, 2025
3 min read

South Africa registered an early lead in the away series by winning the first T20I by 14 runs (DLS).

After a 1-2 defeat in the three ODI matches against South Africa, hosts England have also endured a losing start in the subsequent 20-over series. Though coming on the back of a massive 342-run win in the final 50-over fixture, they could not replicate a similar performance in a rain-interrupted T20I series-opener at Cardiff. However, after the loss, captain Harry Brook opened up about the absence of star pacer Jofra Archer in the lineup.

Why Jofra Archer Was Not Included in England Playing XI for ENG vs SA 1st T20I

The seamer’s last T20I appearance was against India in February 2025. However, after making a comeback from his persistent injury woes, Archer featured in the England vs India Tests, The Hundred 2025, and in the recently concluded limited-over series against South Africa. He was also set to take the field in the first T20I, but England skipper Brook decided not to play him.

As the game got reduced due to a severe downpour, the batter did not want to risk their premier pacer, considering some of the crucial upcoming fixtures. This also includes the much-anticipated Ashes 2025, which will commence on November 21 in Australia.

“It would have been stupid to play him with the amount of cricket we’ve got coming up. If he’d have gone out on the boundary and done what Adam Hose did in The Hundred [seriously injured his ankle] and broken his leg or whatever, that would have been a shambles,” said Brook to Sky Sports.

Instead of the 30-year-old, the English squad went with seamer Luke Wood. The bowler dismissed two of the Proteas keeper-batters, Ryan Rickelton and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, for a golden duck and two, respectively. He also caught the opponent captain, Aiden Markram, at the short midwicket off Adil Rashid, to dismiss him for a 14-ball 28.

Skipper Harry Brook on South Africa Pacers Bowling Multiple Overs in Rain-curtailed Clash

The white-ball captain of England has also expressed his displeasure over the Proteas players, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, getting to bowl two overs each. Notably, South Africa had scored 97/5 in 7.5 overs. But as the game was reduced to just five overs in the second innings and they needed to chase 69 according to the DLS method, the English skipper expected all five of the Proteas bowling options to bowl one each.

“I don’t know all the rules to be honest, but that was a bit. I would’ve thought that every bowler would have had to bowl one over. But these are the rules that we get given, and we’ve just got to play our best cricket and perform to our best,” he added.

However, these two sides will go head-to-head again in the remaining two T20I fixtures, on September 12 and September 14, respectively. England would look to bounce back to keep the series alive, while the visitors would want to seal another overseas series with a victory in the upcoming clash in Manchester.

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

