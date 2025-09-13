News
India vs Pakistan Likely Playing XI, Key Matchups for Asia Cup 2025 Clash
India vs Pakistan: Likely Playing XI, Key Matchups for Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 13, 2025
4 min read

In Asia Cup history, India have 10 wins against Pakistan’s 6 from 19 matches, with 3 ending without a result.

The Asia Cup 2025 started on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, but the tournament has not created much hype yet. Fans are only excited for the India vs Pakistan match. There are eight teams divided into two groups. India and Pakistan are in Group A with the UAE and Oman. Their match will be on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and is one of the most-awaited games of the tournament.

This marks the first major multi-nation encounter between India and Pakistan since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, where India secured a six-wicket win and Virat Kohli registered his 51st ODI hundred. Their last bilateral series took place over a decade ago, with contests now confined to ICC and ACC tournaments.

India come in as the defending champions (from 2023) and the most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles. Pakistan have won the tournament twice, in 2000 and 2012. In the Asia Cup, India have 10 wins against Pakistan’s 6 from 19 matches, with 3 ending without a result. In T20Is overall, India have won 10 of the 13 games against Pakistan, including a thrilling six-run victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Likely Playing XIs of IND vs PAK

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

Key Matchups of India and Pakistan for Asia Cup 2025

(Statistics are as of September 12, 2025, before Pakistan’s match against Oman)

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has impressive numbers against right-handed batters. In all T20s, he has taken 210 wickets in 205 matches. In T20Is, he has picked up 38 wickets of right-hand batters during the powerplay, with an economy of 7.24 and bowling 56% dot balls, which is impressive. This could be an interesting battle against Shubman Gill. While they haven’t faced each other in T20Is yet, Gill has had the upper hand over Afridi in ODIs.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Abhishek Sharma can be very dangerous in the power play, as he can dominate bowlers right from the start. In T20Is, he has scored 331 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 179.9. In 2025 specifically, he has scored 175 runs in six innings at an average of 58.3, with an impressive strike rate of 210.8 in the powerplay. However, he has struggled against left-arm pacers, scoring at a strike rate of just 82.4 against them in T20Is. This is where he will need to handle Shaheen Afridi’s challenge carefully.

Sahibzada Farhan vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be very effective against right-handed batters. In T20Is, he has taken 68 wickets of right-hand batters, bowls at an economy of 6.13, and delivers 52% dot balls. In the powerplay, overall against both right- and left-hand batters, his economy improves to 6.01, with 31 wickets and 58.7% dot balls. Sahibzada Farhan, on the other hand, averages only 22 against right-arm pacers, which makes this a crucial matchup.

Salman Agha vs Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has a good record against right-handed batters. In 40 matches, he has taken 46 wickets at an economy of 6.44, with an average of 12.7 and 45.7% dot balls. He could be very effective in the middle overs, as Pakistan have few right-hand batters in their middle order. Mohammad Haris has struggled heavily against left-arm spin, averaging only 4.3, whereas skipper Salman Ali Agha has enjoyed success, averaging 55 against the same bowling type.

Saim Ayub vs Jasprit Bumrah

Saim Ayub doesn’t have a strong record against right-arm pacers. In 31 matches, he has scored 368 runs at an average of 18.4 and has been dismissed 20 times. With India having Jasprit Bumrah in the powerplay, this could be a key matchup, as Saim might struggle against him.

