News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Kept as Standby for Asia Cup 2025, Washington Sundar Opts to Leave for County Championship 2025
indian-cricket-team

Kept as Standby for Asia Cup 2025, India Star Opts to Leave for County Championship 2025

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 11, 2025
3 min read

He took seven wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Kept as Standby for Asia Cup 2025, Washington Sundar Opts to Leave for County Championship 2025

India all-rounder Washington Sundar will join Hampshire for the final two rounds of the County Championship 2025. Sundar is currently on standby for India for their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Washington Sundar Joins Hampshire Amid Asia Cup 2025

Sundar will be available for Hampshire’s next two games, where they will square off against Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton from September 15 to 18 and reigning champions Surrey at Utilita Bowl from September 24 to 27.

Speaking on the development, Hampshire’s director of cricket Giles White said: “We’re delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship. He had an excellent series against England this summer and he’ll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey.”

The 25-year-old last represented Lancashire in 2022 in the County Championship and One Day Cup; he picked up a five-for on debut against Northamptonshire. He also recently played a crucial role in helping India level the five-match Test series against England earlier this year. The all-rounder took seven wickets in six innings, including his 4/22 in the second innings of the Old Trafford Test. The southpaw was exceptional with the willow, amassing 284 runs, averaging 47 that included his maiden Test hundred in the fourth Test.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer has played 40 First-Class matches, including 13 Tests. He has over 1800 runs to his name at an average of 34 and has taken 91 wickets at an average of 28 with best innings figures of 7-59 coming against New Zealand at Pune in 2024.

ALSO READ

Hampshire Suffer Eight-Point Deduction

Hampshire have been penalised with eight points and £5,000 for the preparation of a “below average” pitch for their game against Sussex in May, which Sussex won by nine wickets. They have slipped down to eighth spot from fifth place in the first-division points table after the independent Cricket Discipline Panel ruled against them on Thursday. With just two rounds remaining in the Championship, Hampshire, who now have 124 points to their name, are only six clear of Durham in the relegation zone. The club was charged with Pitch regulations breach by match umpires Rob White and Tom Lungley, match referee Wayne Noon.

