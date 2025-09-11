Shivam Dube Reveals Crucial Message from Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He registered his career best T20I figure against UAE.

There was a time when India were struggling to play a seam bowling all-rounder in the team. But presently, India are playing two pace all-rounders, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, in the T20I team. While Pandya is currently the world’s No.1 all-rounder in the format and is crucial to the team’s success, there has been a debate around the spots of Dube and Rinku Singh in the starting XI.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav saw an extra seam bowling option in Dube for their campaign opener of the Asia Cup 2025. The southpaw batter didn’t get a chance to prove his mettle with the bat, but he shone with the ball, registering his best figures in T20Is. In his two overs, Dube claimed three wickets for just four runs, paving the way for India’s record-breaking win against the UAE on Wednesday, September 11.

Shivam Dube Reveals Chat with Captain & Coach

The Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has limited the use of all-rounders. The 32-year-old all-rounder has faced the heat of the rule, resulting in him bowling only three overs across the last three seasons. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain SKY see Dube in a more supportive role with the ball.

Against the UAE, the Mumbaikar played as India’s sixth bowling option and delivered his best. In his last three T20Is, the pacer has picked five wickets in four overs, with an economy of under four. Dube credited his recent success with the ball largely to bowling Morne Morkel.

“Morne has been working with me since I came back into the Indian team for the England series. He has given me certain specific advice, and I worked on them. He told me to bowl a line that is slightly outside the off stump. He also worked with me in developing a slower delivery and tweaked my run-up a bit. The head coach and the skipper had told me that my bowling would have a role to play. I was working really hard before the IPL also. I spent two months working on my fitness and bowling,” Dube revealed.

In 25 innings where Dube has bowled at least one over, the right-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets at an economy of 9.07, averaging 28.06. It will be interesting to see how Dube bowls against tougher opponents.

India will square off against arch-rival Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

