News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Arshdeep Singh to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI? Former India Player Aakash Chopra Opines
news

Arshdeep Singh to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI? Former India Player Opines

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 11, 2025
3 min read

Defending champions India have started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominating nine-wicket victory over the hosts UAE.

Arshdeep Singh to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI? Former India Player Aakash Chopra Opines

The defending champions India have started their ACC Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominating nine-wicket victory over the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a massive 93 balls remaining in the mere 57-run chase. The Men in Blue were clear favourites to win their opening clash, but the way they have outclassed the opponent has set the tone for the upcoming encounters of the T20 league. But the fans had expressed their disappointment over the exclusion of star pacer Arshdeep Singh, since the team’s starting XI was declared by the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, at the toss.

Previously, there were also speculations over the pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the clash against the UAE, following the bowler’s workload management debate. Many expected that the side would utilise the ace pacer in crucial fixtures, which include the India vs Pakistan clash and the knockouts, as the other participants of Group A only feature the developing nations like the UAE and Oman.

But the Indian management went with the 31-year-old, instead of youngster Arshdeep, who had also warmed the bench in India’s recent five-Test tour of England. Notably, the team had also faced challenges to form their pace bowling lineup in the tour, after the three-match limitation of Bumrah, and the injury and form concerns for the likes of Akash Deep Singh, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna. However, they had opted for Anshul Kamboj to hand over the Test debut cap, ahead of the 26-year-old Punjabi seamer.

Will Arshdeep Singh Earn A Spot in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI?

Team India went with a spin-heavy bowling attack for their Asia Cup opener against the UAE. Amongst their three pace bowling options, two were the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, alongside Bumrah. But while emphasising the change of pitches since India’s ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign in March 2025, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra also acknowledged the brilliant T20 stats of Arshdeep, to voice for his inclusion in the team’s playing XI.

“I think it has a Champions Trophy hangover in this playing XI. I have never seen that square as dry as I saw in March in Dubai. This is September, but they have gone with the same tactic. You have to pick your best team. Arshdeep Singh has got more wickets, better numbers than Jasprit Bumrah in T20s for India,” he stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

ALSO READ:

Since his debut in the shortest format of the game in 2022, the 26-year-old has scalped a total of 99 wickets in 63 matches. His heroics also include two four-wicket hauls at an economy rate of 8.29. Notably, these exceptional stats have also eclipsed India’s pace spearhead Bumrah, who has snared 90 wickets in 70 matches, but at a miraculous economy of 6.27.

Furthermore, the UAE’s head coach Lalchand Rajput has also mentioned the pacer’s snub from the starting XI while praising India’s unbelievable bench strength. But after the fixture, India’s captain Suryakumar noted the playing conditions as the only factor behind the star pacer’s exclusion.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Arshdeep Singh
Asia Cup 2025
India
India vs UAE
Jasprit Bumrah
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

Why India Are Too Dominant for the Asia Cup To Be Relevant Anymore.

Why India Are Too Dominant for the Asia Cup To Be Relevant Anymore

India have been the winner of three of the latest four editions.
10:08 am
Darpan Jain
Why Is Lungi Ngidi Not In South Africa Squad For T20I Series Against England?

Why Is Lungi Ngidi Not In South Africa Squad For T20I Series Against England?

He played in the ODI series against England.
12:35 am
Amogh Bodas
Why Kuldeep Yadav's Performance in Asia Cup 2025 Opener Gives A Massive Headache For India

Why Kuldeep Yadav’s Performance in Asia Cup 2025 Opener Gives A Massive Headache For India

12:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament Final?

Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament Final?

The Final will take place in Bengaluru.
12:36 am
Sreejita Sen
Why Suryakumar Yadav withdrew appeal despite Junaid Siddique being stumped in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match? [WATCH]

Why Suryakumar Yadav Withdrew Appeal Despite Junaid Siddique Being Stumped in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match? [WATCH]

12:36 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal Not in India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal Not in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad for IND vs UAE match?

12:37 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.