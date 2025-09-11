Arshdeep Singh to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI? Former India Player Opines

Defending champions India have started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominating nine-wicket victory over the hosts UAE.

The defending champions India have started their ACC Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominating nine-wicket victory over the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a massive 93 balls remaining in the mere 57-run chase. The Men in Blue were clear favourites to win their opening clash, but the way they have outclassed the opponent has set the tone for the upcoming encounters of the T20 league. But the fans had expressed their disappointment over the exclusion of star pacer Arshdeep Singh, since the team’s starting XI was declared by the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, at the toss.

Previously, there were also speculations over the pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the clash against the UAE, following the bowler’s workload management debate. Many expected that the side would utilise the ace pacer in crucial fixtures, which include the India vs Pakistan clash and the knockouts, as the other participants of Group A only feature the developing nations like the UAE and Oman.

But the Indian management went with the 31-year-old, instead of youngster Arshdeep, who had also warmed the bench in India’s recent five-Test tour of England. Notably, the team had also faced challenges to form their pace bowling lineup in the tour, after the three-match limitation of Bumrah, and the injury and form concerns for the likes of Akash Deep Singh, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna. However, they had opted for Anshul Kamboj to hand over the Test debut cap, ahead of the 26-year-old Punjabi seamer.

Will Arshdeep Singh Earn A Spot in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI?

Team India went with a spin-heavy bowling attack for their Asia Cup opener against the UAE. Amongst their three pace bowling options, two were the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, alongside Bumrah. But while emphasising the change of pitches since India’s ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign in March 2025, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra also acknowledged the brilliant T20 stats of Arshdeep, to voice for his inclusion in the team’s playing XI.

“I think it has a Champions Trophy hangover in this playing XI. I have never seen that square as dry as I saw in March in Dubai. This is September, but they have gone with the same tactic. You have to pick your best team. Arshdeep Singh has got more wickets, better numbers than Jasprit Bumrah in T20s for India,” he stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

Since his debut in the shortest format of the game in 2022, the 26-year-old has scalped a total of 99 wickets in 63 matches. His heroics also include two four-wicket hauls at an economy rate of 8.29. Notably, these exceptional stats have also eclipsed India’s pace spearhead Bumrah, who has snared 90 wickets in 70 matches, but at a miraculous economy of 6.27.

Furthermore, the UAE’s head coach Lalchand Rajput has also mentioned the pacer’s snub from the starting XI while praising India’s unbelievable bench strength. But after the fixture, India’s captain Suryakumar noted the playing conditions as the only factor behind the star pacer’s exclusion.

