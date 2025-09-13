News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
India Fielding Coach Rolls Out Unique Practice Routine To Raise Fielding Standards Ahead of Pakistan Clash.
indian-cricket-team

India Fielding Coach Rolls Out Unique Practice Routine To Raise Fielding Standards Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 13, 2025
3 min read

T Dilip brought a new method to help Indian players become sharper as a fielding unit.

India Fielding Coach Rolls Out Unique Practice Routine To Raise Fielding Standards Ahead of Pakistan Clash.

India have lately stressed taking fielding standards to new heights and have been adopting various techniques to maintain fitness levels and raise the fielding bar. They introduced the Bronco Test to push fitness further, and the fielding coach, T Dilip, brought a new method to help Indian players become sharper as a fielding unit.

According to a report by the Times of India, Dilip introduced a new drill to help fielders improve at cutting the gaps on the field. Like a goalkeeper’s practice, he put a goalpost-sized safety net, and each fielder was tasked to protect the goal, like a goalkeeper does.

The report added that Dilip used new balls for this intriguing session, as they travel quicker through the air and make the job arduous for Indian cricketers. That meant players had to push their bodies, eventually helping them become more agile and understand how to react quickly.

ALSO READ:

Each fielder had to take two sets of five catches and was changing guards, as they would do during their batting sessions in the nets. All players took part in the segment, with the fielders diving all around to pass the test and prove themselves up for the challenge.

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma impress in India nets, Rinku Singh picks up after a slow start

The most impressive member of this newly introduced fielding method was India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill. He took four diving catches, two on each side, to leave Dilip stunned, as he quipped, “You are making it a habit.”

Abhishek Sharma was initially surprised by the size of the goalpost, but he passed the test brilliantly, and so did Tilak Varma. Hardik Pandya missed one of the matches, but compensated for it with a stunner immediately to impress everyone around, including the fielding coach.

Rinku Singh struggled in the first half, but Gill guided him on how to catch with a better technique, and he bounced back sharply in the second set. Earlier, Rinku had won the fielding medal for hitting targets that were in three different sizes.

One was a full stump, the second was a half stump, while the third was a back roller, and 15 players were divided into two different groups and given three targets to hit, with a focus on improving stump hitting from a reasonable distance. Rinku passed the drill with flying colours and was awarded a fielding medal by the fielding coach.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
Hardik Pandya
IND vs PAK
Rinku Singh
Shubman Gill
T Dilip
Tilak Varma
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

India Batting Coach Makes Big Revelation On Sanju Samson Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India Batting Coach Makes Big Revelation On Sanju Samson Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

He did not get a chance to bat in India's opener against the United Arab Emirates.
9:53 pm
Amogh Bodas
Arshdeep Singh India IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Why Should Arshdeep Singh Play Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025?

He last played a T20I match for India on January 31.
9:14 pm
Aditya Ighe
Who Is Gurjapneet Singh, The CSK Pacer Who Packed Pujara For A Duck On Debut And Is Now Shining In The Duleep Trophy Final?

Who Is Gurjapneet Singh, The CSK Pacer Who Packed Cheteshwar Pujara For A Duck On Debut And Is Now Shining In The Duleep Trophy 2025 Final?

He made his First-class debut in 2024 against Saurashtra.
4:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
Pakistan Umar Gul Asia Cup 2025 India Jasprit Bumrah

Former Pacer Questions Pakistan Cricket Culture, Praises Team India for Jasprit Bumrah Workload Management

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on September 12.
2:39 pm
Aditya Ighe
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill India Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill Reveals How Virat Kohli Shaped His Mindset; Reflects on Toughest Challenge As a Kid

Gill is the vice-captain in India's ongoing Asia Cup 2025 campaign.
1:53 pm
Aditya Ighe
Conspiracy Behind Sanju Samson Batting out of Position in Asia Cup 2025, Ex-India Cricketer Sends Strong Warning

Conspiracy Behind Sanju Samson Batting out of Position in Asia Cup 2025, Ex-India Cricketer Sends Strong Warning

September 11, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.